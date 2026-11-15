Dallas is buzzing with advanced engineering work right now, especially around autonomous aircraft and high-tech buildings. If you’re into complex systems, testing, or design, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Own deep investigations on V-BAT UAV field failures, lead root-cause analysis, and drive corrective actions across hardware, software, and operations. Great fit if you love structured problem-solving (FMEA/FRACAS/8D) and cross-functional work.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Hands-on role building and running propulsion tests for autonomous aircraft, including hot-fire engine testing and custom fixtures. Ideal if you like shop/lab work, fabrication, and working directly with engines and avionics.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead flight control actuation system design for a Group 5 UAV fighter aircraft, from requirements through qualification. Best for cleared engineers (Active Secret+) with 8–15 years in flight control actuation on fixed-wing aircraft.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,271 – $183,407 (base; plus bonus + benefits + equity)

Be the go-to expert on dimensional inspection and GD&T for complex aerospace hardware. You’ll define metrology strategies using CMMs, laser trackers, and scanners to tighten quality and repeatability.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Own production tooling for advanced aircraft builds—jigs, fixtures, molds, and gauges—from concept through shop-floor prove-out. Great if you have 7+ years in tooling and love CATIA/NX/SolidWorks.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Serve as structural and vibration SME for the V-BAT VTOL UAV, owning loads, FEA, composites, vibration environments, and weight optimization. High-impact role for a 12+ year structural lead.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX (heavy travel to test sites)

(heavy travel to test sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Plan and run ground and flight tests for next-gen aircraft, from test cards to data analysis and reports. Perfect if you have 5–10+ years in flight test and an Active Secret clearance.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 (base; plus bonus + benefits + equity)

Foundational role building the component engineering function for EEE parts on aircraft PCBAs. You’ll own part selection, qualification, lifecycle, and PCN/EOL risk across engineering and supply chain.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Be the MRB/NCR authority for V-BAT production and fielded hardware, especially composites. You’ll write repair instructions, lead RCCA, and drive design and process updates to stop repeat issues.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Volunteer / early-career track (posting lists volunteer; description references full-time package)

(posting lists volunteer; description references full-time package) Salary: Range not listed

Early-career electrical engineer role focused on power and embedded systems for V-BAT and ground support gear. Good for someone with solid fundamentals and some hands-on experience (internships, clubs, etc.).

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Own calibration and performance of reciprocating engines powering V-BAT, including ECU tuning and dyno/flight test data analysis. Great if you live and breathe piston engines and fuel maps.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead mechanical design for V-BAT hardware, packaging RF and electronics into rugged airborne systems. You’ll own CAD, drawings, GD&T, and DFM across metals, plastics, and composites.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Paid internship (exact range not listed)

For students graduating Dec 2027 / Spring 2028 who like machining, GD&T, and supplier quality. You’ll audit suppliers, support root-cause work, and help ramp new machined parts.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Co-op (full-time, starting Jan 2027)

Salary: Paid co-op with housing stipend mentioned

Hands-on structural test role for ME/Aero students—design fixtures, run hydraulic tests, wire sensors, and script in Python. Great if you want real lab and FEA correlation experience.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Co-op (multi-month, starting June 2027)

Salary: Paid co-op with housing stipend mentioned

Join the Hardware Test Engineering team to build fixtures, work with measurement gear, and support test stand builds. Good fit for hands-on ME/EE/CE/CS students.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead actuation architecture for bay doors and other mechanisms on a Group 5 UAV fighter, including power/thermal integration and MIL-STD-810 qualification. Requires Active Secret and 8–15 years in aircraft actuation.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Own primary and secondary structures for a next-gen UAV, from CAD and FEA through test and fielding. High-ownership role for a 10+ year aerostructures engineer who enjoys mentoring.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Senior electrical role supporting fielded V-BAT fleets—troubleshooting avionics, power distribution, harnesses, and intermittent faults. Great if you like being the go-to problem solver for customers.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Dallas, TX (or Austin, TX)

(or Austin, TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,800 – $147,000 (expected range)

Lead electrical design for commercial, civic, healthcare, and higher-ed buildings—power, lighting, fire alarm, and low-voltage systems. Good move if you have 5+ years in building systems and want more client-facing and mentoring responsibility.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid from any U.S. Jacobs office)

(hybrid from any U.S. Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,600 – $121,880 (base; hourly within range)

Design fire alarm, gas detection, and security systems for advanced facilities like fabs and data centers using AutoCAD/Revit. Best for NICET-certified designers with 10+ years in life safety systems.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.