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🎁 Free Deals Around Dallas — Furniture, Toys & More
Dallas neighbors are giving away some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Six dining chairs
Item: Six dining chairs
Condition: Used – good
Location: Lake Highlands, Dallas, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Set of six dining room chairs, free to whoever can pick them up in Lake Highlands. Listing notes they’re used but still in good shape, and ready for a new home. Great if you’re setting up a dining area on a budget.
Garage sale – free mixed items
Item: Mixed household and garage items
Condition: Used – like new
Location: Dallas, TX (exact spot in listing)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This free garage-clear-out has all sorts of stuff, new and used:
- Bikes
- Clothes
- Dog toys & pet crates
- Lawn care items
- Motor oils, paint cans, spray paints
- Hardware and more
Good stop if you like to browse and pick what you need.
Multiple free items in Design District
Item: Multiple items (mixed free stuff)
Location: Dallas Design District, Dallas, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Neighbor is offering several different items in the Design District. The post is a general “multiple items” listing, so it’s worth clicking through to see what’s currently available and if anything fits your needs.
Yard Sale with XL/XXL men’s clothing
Item: Yard sale items, including XL and XXL men’s clothing
Location: 2440 San Medina Ave, Dallas, TX 75228 (Casa View Oaks)
Source: Nextdoor
Time: Saturday, November 14, 8 AM – 4 PM
Yard sale in Casa View Oaks with all sorts of items, and specifically larger-size men’s clothing (XL and XXL) mentioned. If you’re nearby and need clothes or general household finds, this is a good one to check early in the day.
Hot Wheel Track, Blocks, Stuffed Animals
Item: Toddler toys – Hot Wheels track, blocks, stuffed animals
Condition: Barely used, like new
Location: Glencoe Park, Dallas, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Bundle of toddler toys that are free to a good home. Includes a Hot Wheels track, blocks, and stuffed animals. The poster says they’re barely used and in like-new shape, perfect if you’ve got little ones or want toys for visiting kids.
Brown Leather Reclining Sofa & Loveseat + Bookshelf
Item: Brown leather reclining sofa and loveseat, plus matching bookshelf
Condition: No rips or tears (per poster)
Location: Brentwood Trinity Heights, Dallas, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable brown leather sofa with reclining seats, plus a matching loveseat. The owner says there are no rips or tears and they’re only giving them up because of a move. There’s also a bookshelf to match, which could help you set up a full living room on the cheap.
These free deals in Dallas can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.