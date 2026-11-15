Dallas neighbors are giving away some great free items this week, from furniture to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Six dining chairs

Condition: Used – good

Location: Lake Highlands, Dallas, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Set of six dining room chairs, free to whoever can pick them up in Lake Highlands. Listing notes they’re used but still in good shape, and ready for a new home. Great if you’re setting up a dining area on a budget.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Mixed household and garage items

Condition: Used – like new

Location: Dallas, TX (exact spot in listing)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This free garage-clear-out has all sorts of stuff, new and used:

Bikes

Clothes

Dog toys & pet crates

Lawn care items

Motor oils, paint cans, spray paints

Hardware and more

Good stop if you like to browse and pick what you need.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Multiple items (mixed free stuff)

Location: Dallas Design District, Dallas, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Neighbor is offering several different items in the Design District. The post is a general “multiple items” listing, so it’s worth clicking through to see what’s currently available and if anything fits your needs.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Yard sale items, including XL and XXL men’s clothing

Location: 2440 San Medina Ave, Dallas, TX 75228 (Casa View Oaks)

Source: Nextdoor

Time: Saturday, November 14, 8 AM – 4 PM

Yard sale in Casa View Oaks with all sorts of items, and specifically larger-size men’s clothing (XL and XXL) mentioned. If you’re nearby and need clothes or general household finds, this is a good one to check early in the day.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Toddler toys – Hot Wheels track, blocks, stuffed animals

Condition: Barely used, like new

Location: Glencoe Park, Dallas, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Bundle of toddler toys that are free to a good home. Includes a Hot Wheels track, blocks, and stuffed animals. The poster says they’re barely used and in like-new shape, perfect if you’ve got little ones or want toys for visiting kids.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown leather reclining sofa and loveseat, plus matching bookshelf

Condition: No rips or tears (per poster)

Location: Brentwood Trinity Heights, Dallas, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable brown leather sofa with reclining seats, plus a matching loveseat. The owner says there are no rips or tears and they’re only giving them up because of a move. There’s also a bookshelf to match, which could help you set up a full living room on the cheap.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals in Dallas can go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.