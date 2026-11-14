Dallas’ creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in city government, agencies, and indie content studios. If you work in design, comms, or media, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: City of Dallas – Communications & Customer Experience Dept.

City of Dallas – Communications & Customer Experience Dept. Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Unclassified City Position

Salary: $62,379.20 – $76,585.60 starting range

High-impact writing role supporting the City Manager’s Office. You’ll craft speeches, talking points, newsletters, and social content, and help shape how the city shares its priorities with residents and staff. Great fit if you have 5+ years in communications/journalism, love speechwriting, and want your work to directly affect the community.

Employer: Agency Creative

Location: Dallas, TX (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary commensurate with experience

Lead big ideas from concept to execution at a busy agency with a tight-knit team. You’ll own creative direction across digital and traditional campaigns, mentor juniors, and use Figma, Adobe CC, and generative AI tools to push the work further. Ideal if you have 5+ years agency/in-house experience and want to steer brand-level creative.

Employer: Dallas-based food & lifestyle content creator

Dallas-based food & lifestyle content creator Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, 1099 Contractor

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour, 20–30 hours/week

Hands-on role for someone who loves shooting food and lifestyle content. You’ll run camera on shoots, help with lighting and set prep, do grocery/prop runs, and organize footage, with 2–3 on-site days per week plus some remote work. Great for a 3+ year video shooter with a reel and a reliable car who wants flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Dallas’ creative market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.