Dallas schools and universities are busy hiring right now, from middle school classrooms to campus financial aid offices and even the ice rink.

Here are several education-related roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Southern Methodist University (SMU)

Southern Methodist University (SMU) Location: Dallas, TX (on-campus, in-person)

(on-campus, in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience and qualifications

Deadline: Priority by Nov 5, 2026; final deadline Nov 19, 2026

Help SMU students and families understand and manage scholarships, financial aid, and VA education benefits, including big external awards like National Merit and ROTC. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of work experience, strong people skills, and want university benefits plus room to grow in higher ed.

Employer: Dallas Independent School District

Location: Sam Tasby Middle School, Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, campus-based

Salary: From $68,000/year (certified)

Start: ADSY start date July 20, 2026

Teach 7th grade Honors Math with an extended school year (ADSY), creating engaging lessons and tracking student progress. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree and a valid Texas teacher certificate for middle school math; strong classroom management and a love for helping teens succeed will go a long way here.

Employer: HelloLesson

Location: Dallas, TX & nearby cities

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $25.98 – $31.28 per hour

Give private ice skating lessons in one- and two-hour blocks, mostly on weekdays and weekends, with a flexible schedule you control. You must be 18+, have a cell phone, and be professional with clients; prior formal teaching experience is a plus.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.