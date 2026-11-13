Naala, a 7-year-old dog (ID A1290174), is available for adoption at Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center, 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. in Dallas. She is a shy but gentle dog who enjoys walks, cuddles, and time on the couch, has shown friendly, tolerant behavior around other dogs, and is looking for a permanent home after a successful Doggie Daycation. More information: https://www.bedallas90.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center