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Dallas
Senior dog Naala available for adoption in Dallas
11 days ago
Naala, a 7-year-old dog (ID A1290174), is available for adoption at Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center, 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd. in Dallas. She is a shy but gentle dog who enjoys walks, cuddles, and time on the couch, has shown friendly, tolerant behavior around other dogs, and is looking for a permanent home after a successful Doggie Daycation. More information: https://www.bedallas90.org
This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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