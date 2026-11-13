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Dallas
Dallas Animal Services waives all pet adoption fees
11 days ago
Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road is offering pet adoptions with no adoption fees; each adopted pet includes spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, and current vaccines. Dogs and cats of many types and personalities are available for adoption. Browse available pets at BeDallas90.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
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