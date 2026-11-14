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Dallas
🚌 Dallas Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Tech Roles
12 days ago
Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe drivers and equipment pros. Here are several solid transportation openings hiring now.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes local parts delivery with in-store customer help. Company vehicles are provided, no CDL required, and you’ll have chances to grow inside a big, stable auto parts brand.
Heavy Equipment Shop Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hours, on-call as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. This shop role comes with strong perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot help, and paid OEM training.
PH - Switcher FT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.60/hour
Move trailers around the yard and in/out of dock doors, plus help load and sort packages. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want to get into transportation with a major national carrier.
Contractor In Charge (CIC)
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37/hour, based on experience
Oversee railroad worksite safety and flagging for freight and transit systems. This is a travel-heavy field role (up to 50–85% travel) with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Class A CDL Drivers - OTR
- Employer: Gully Transportation
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, OTR
- Pay: From $0.65 per mile, about 3,000 miles/week, $3,000 sign-on bonus
- Home time: Out about 2 weeks at a time
Family-owned carrier offering company-paid health insurance for you and your family, 401(k) with 4% match, paid holidays/vacation, and pet/passenger policy. Requires Class A CDL, 6+ months experience, and Hazmat.
Truck Driver - CDL Class A
- Employer: Eastern Metal Supply, Inc.
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Haul metal and aluminum products, mostly regional/local style runs with hands-on loading and securement. Good for experienced Class A drivers who like flatbed-style work and staying active on the job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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