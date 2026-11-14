Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe drivers and equipment pros. Here are several solid transportation openings hiring now.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes local parts delivery with in-store customer help. Company vehicles are provided, no CDL required, and you’ll have chances to grow inside a big, stable auto parts brand.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hours, on-call as needed

Monday–Friday, , overtime after 40 hours, on-call as needed Salary: Not listed

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. This shop role comes with strong perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tool/boot help, and paid OEM training.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.60/hour

Move trailers around the yard and in/out of dock doors, plus help load and sort packages. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want to get into transportation with a major national carrier.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour, based on experience

Oversee railroad worksite safety and flagging for freight and transit systems. This is a travel-heavy field role (up to 50–85% travel) with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Gully Transportation

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: From $0.65 per mile , about 3,000 miles/week , $3,000 sign-on bonus

From , about , Home time: Out about 2 weeks at a time

Family-owned carrier offering company-paid health insurance for you and your family, 401(k) with 4% match, paid holidays/vacation, and pet/passenger policy. Requires Class A CDL, 6+ months experience, and Hazmat.

Employer: Eastern Metal Supply, Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Haul metal and aluminum products, mostly regional/local style runs with hands-on loading and securement. Good for experienced Class A drivers who like flatbed-style work and staying active on the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.