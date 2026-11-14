Dallas is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now—from entry level to VP, tech to construction, remote to fully onsite. If you’re ready to earn more or pivot your career, this week’s list has a little bit of everything.

Employer: Ignite HR

Location: Onsite – Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead email, SMS, and loyalty programs for an e‑commerce/DTC brand. Great fit if you love lifecycle strategy, Klaviyo/Attentive, and digging into data to grow retention and LTV.

Employer: Day & Nite / All Service (via EverStaff)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + strong performance bonus

Territory B2B role selling maintenance/service agreements with vehicle allowance and full benefits. Ideal if you like consultative selling and want uncapped bonus upside.

Employer: Cottingham & Butler

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Full salary + bonus, strong benefits from Day 1

Senior B2B producer role selling employee benefits with heavy support from in‑house specialists and account teams. Best for brokers with 3+ years benefits sales who want big‑league tools and upside.

Employer: Willow Bend Systems

Location: In-office – Dallas, TX (75287)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 base, ~$90,000 OTE year one

Generate qualified appointments for a growing managed IT provider—no IT experience needed. Strong commissions, bonuses per meeting, and a clear path to Account Executive.

Employer: Moroch

Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior lead for a major account, owning integrated media strategy, budgets, and a planning team. Great for 7–10+ years media leaders who want client‑facing strategy and people leadership.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX (territory travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior merchant sales with incentives)

Hunt and grow mid‑market merchant accounts in payments, selling into owners and C‑suite. Best for 6+ years merchant sales pros with deep payments/SAAS background.

Employer: PeopleCert

Location: Dallas, TX (global remit, virtual hiring)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Executive role owning global commercial strategy for DevOps certifications. Ideal for 12–15+ years in tech business development and international partnerships.

Employer: Talently

Location: Hybrid – Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 base + uncapped commissions

Own the full cycle with 30–50 top travel/hospitality accounts and a pipeline up to 300 prospects. Great if you have 5+ years B2B in travel/tourism and love strategic, high‑value deals.

Employer: Renova One

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$90,000

Sell renovation and restoration services in the multi‑family space, managing relationships and hitting annual sales targets. Good match for 2+ years sales in construction/renovation.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Dallas, TX (North America focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$200,000 base + $80,000–$100,000 bonus

Executive hunter role building new enterprise A&D accounts (think Boeing, GE Aviation). Best for 8–15 years selling engineering services with a strong aerospace network.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (typical CRE brokerage structure)

For Fall 2026 / Spring 2027 grads wanting a sales/leasing career in CRE. You’ll prospect, network, and support deals while learning the business and working toward your real estate license.

Employer: Jobot (for a national roofing contractor)

Location: Remote – based near Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$175,000 per year

Remote role selling roofing programs to large multi‑location customers nationwide. Great for 5–10+ years B2B and experience with national or regional accounts.

Employer: Tri Delta

Location: Remote (Dallas-based org, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run analytics, email/SMS/web updates, and paid media for a mission‑driven women’s organization. Good for 1–2 years digital marketing experience and comfort with data tools.

Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)

Location: Dallas, TX (up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (typical range): $113,300–$151,550 base (location‑dependent)

Pre‑sales role co‑piloting deals with AEs—running discovery, demos, and proofs of concept. Great if you know APIs/web tech and want a client‑facing, technical sales path.

Employer: International Tractors USA Corporation

Location: In-person – Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000

Manage a territory and key accounts in pharma/medical/scientific equipment markets. Strong fit if you have B2B field sales experience and like technical product demos.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Onsite – HQ Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Management

Salary: Not listed

Own affiliate partnerships and performance for a major retail e‑commerce operation. Requires 3–5 years affiliate experience and some supervisory background.

Employer: Clune Construction

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑level marketing role supporting proposals, events, social, and collateral for an employee‑owned GC. Great for 3+ years marketing, ideally in A/E/C.

Employer: Uber

Location: Dallas, TX (in-office 50%+)

Type: Full-time

On-target earnings (Dallas): ~$90,833–$95,159 OTE (base $26.20–$27.40/hr + variable)

High‑volume outbound role signing local restaurants and merchants to Uber Eats. Perfect if you’re early in your career, hungry to sell, and okay with lots of cold calls.

Employer: Pro-Active

Location: Onsite – Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role blending marketing and sales support—market research, outreach, campaigns, and customer service. Good entry point if you want real‑world experience and mentorship.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Location: Dallas/Rockwall, TX (onsite, weekends required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a New Home Sales Consultant with model home tours, buyer follow‑up, and contracts. Great for energetic people who love real estate and don’t mind weekend hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Dallas roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.