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📣 Dallas Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Dallas is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now—from entry level to VP, tech to construction, remote to fully onsite. If you’re ready to earn more or pivot your career, this week’s list has a little bit of everything.
CRM Marketing Manager
Employer: Ignite HR
Location: Onsite – Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead email, SMS, and loyalty programs for an e‑commerce/DTC brand. Great fit if you love lifecycle strategy, Klaviyo/Attentive, and digging into data to grow retention and LTV.
Account Executive – Service Agreements
Employer: Day & Nite / All Service (via EverStaff)
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + strong performance bonus
Territory B2B role selling maintenance/service agreements with vehicle allowance and full benefits. Ideal if you like consultative selling and want uncapped bonus upside.
Experienced Sales Executive – Employee Benefits
Employer: Cottingham & Butler
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Full salary + bonus, strong benefits from Day 1
Senior B2B producer role selling employee benefits with heavy support from in‑house specialists and account teams. Best for brokers with 3+ years benefits sales who want big‑league tools and upside.
Business Development Representative – Technology
Employer: Willow Bend Systems
Location: In-office – Dallas, TX (75287)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000 base, ~$90,000 OTE year one
Generate qualified appointments for a growing managed IT provider—no IT experience needed. Strong commissions, bonuses per meeting, and a clear path to Account Executive.
Media Director
Employer: Moroch
Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior lead for a major account, owning integrated media strategy, budgets, and a planning team. Great for 7–10+ years media leaders who want client‑facing strategy and people leadership.
Senior Small Business Sales – Middle Market
Employer: Global Payments Inc.
Location: Dallas, TX (territory travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (senior merchant sales with incentives)
Hunt and grow mid‑market merchant accounts in payments, selling into owners and C‑suite. Best for 6+ years merchant sales pros with deep payments/SAAS background.
Commercial Head of DevOps
Employer: PeopleCert
Location: Dallas, TX (global remit, virtual hiring)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Executive role owning global commercial strategy for DevOps certifications. Ideal for 12–15+ years in tech business development and international partnerships.
Key Account Executive – Hospitality/Tourism
Employer: Talently
Location: Hybrid – Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 base + uncapped commissions
Own the full cycle with 30–50 top travel/hospitality accounts and a pipeline up to 300 prospects. Great if you have 5+ years B2B in travel/tourism and love strategic, high‑value deals.
Account Executive – Renovation Services
Employer: Renova One
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$90,000
Sell renovation and restoration services in the multi‑family space, managing relationships and hitting annual sales targets. Good match for 2+ years sales in construction/renovation.
Vice President of Sales – Aerospace & Defense
Employer: ALTEN Technology USA
Location: Dallas, TX (North America focus)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$200,000 base + $80,000–$100,000 bonus
Executive hunter role building new enterprise A&D accounts (think Boeing, GE Aviation). Best for 8–15 years selling engineering services with a strong aerospace network.
New Grad Broker – Commercial Real Estate
Employer: Colliers
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (typical CRE brokerage structure)
For Fall 2026 / Spring 2027 grads wanting a sales/leasing career in CRE. You’ll prospect, network, and support deals while learning the business and working toward your real estate license.
National Account Manager – Re-Roof/Service
Employer: Jobot (for a national roofing contractor)
Location: Remote – based near Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$175,000 per year
Remote role selling roofing programs to large multi‑location customers nationwide. Great for 5–10+ years B2B and experience with national or regional accounts.
Digital Media Specialist
Employer: Tri Delta
Location: Remote (Dallas-based org, some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run analytics, email/SMS/web updates, and paid media for a mission‑driven women’s organization. Good for 1–2 years digital marketing experience and comfort with data tools.
Solution Engineer
Employer: Contentful (now part of Salesforce)
Location: Dallas, TX (up to 25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (typical range): $113,300–$151,550 base (location‑dependent)
Pre‑sales role co‑piloting deals with AEs—running discovery, demos, and proofs of concept. Great if you know APIs/web tech and want a client‑facing, technical sales path.
Regional Sales Manager
Employer: International Tractors USA Corporation
Location: In-person – Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$70,000
Manage a territory and key accounts in pharma/medical/scientific equipment markets. Strong fit if you have B2B field sales experience and like technical product demos.
E-Commerce Affiliate Manager
Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
Location: Onsite – HQ Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time, Management
Salary: Not listed
Own affiliate partnerships and performance for a major retail e‑commerce operation. Requires 3–5 years affiliate experience and some supervisory background.
Marketing Coordinator – Construction
Employer: Clune Construction
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Mid‑level marketing role supporting proposals, events, social, and collateral for an employee‑owned GC. Great for 3+ years marketing, ideally in A/E/C.
Entry Level Sales, Account Representative – January Start
Employer: Uber
Location: Dallas, TX (in-office 50%+)
Type: Full-time
On-target earnings (Dallas): ~$90,833–$95,159 OTE (base $26.20–$27.40/hr + variable)
High‑volume outbound role signing local restaurants and merchants to Uber Eats. Perfect if you’re early in your career, hungry to sell, and okay with lots of cold calls.
Marketing Coordinator
Employer: Pro-Active
Location: Onsite – Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role blending marketing and sales support—market research, outreach, campaigns, and customer service. Good entry point if you want real‑world experience and mentorship.
Sales Assistant – New Home Sales (Rockwall)
Employer: Dream Finders Homes
Location: Dallas/Rockwall, TX (onsite, weekends required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a New Home Sales Consultant with model home tours, buyer follow‑up, and contracts. Great for energetic people who love real estate and don’t mind weekend hours.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Dallas roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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