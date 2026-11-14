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Dallas
🏭 Dallas Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Dallas manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level plant work to skilled machinist and technician roles. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, there’s likely something here for you.
Quality Control Supervisor – Electrical
- Employer: H&MV Engineering
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads quality on high-voltage and renewable energy projects—audits, inspections, ITPs, and training project teams. Good fit if you know substation construction and want to travel to sites and own the quality process.
Estimator – Aviation Projects
- Employer: Citadel Aviation
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare detailed cost estimates for VIP aircraft maintenance and interiors, working closely with engineering, ops, and finance. Ideal if you have 3–5 years estimating or cost analysis in aviation, aerospace, or manufacturing.
Production Associate – Healthcare Laundry
- Employer: ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1st shift 4:00am–12:30pm or 2nd shift 12:45pm–9:15pm
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Entry-level plant job processing hospital linens—sorting, folding, and loading out clean products. No experience needed, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid parental leave.
Aircraft Parts Painter
- Employer: StandardAero
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Paint and seal aircraft components, mix paints, and follow detailed specs in an aviation shop. Comes with comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, PTO from day one, bonus opportunities, and many 4-day workweek shop schedules.
Forklift Operator
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time (dock/warehouse)
- Pay: Experienced operators can start at $28.81/hour
Move freight on a busy LTL dock—loading/unloading trailers with forklifts and pallet jacks. Full health benefits day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and education assistance.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Hands-on warehouse role doing inventory, cycle counts, loading/unloading, and RF scanner work. Great if you have 1–3 years warehouse experience and can operate reach trucks and forklifts.
Senior Machinist (Dallas Water Utilities – Civil Service)
- Employer: City of Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, civil service
- Pay Range: $24.39 – $27.71/hour (starting range; depends on qualifications)
Operate lathes, mills, grinders, and more to fabricate and repair parts for city equipment. Good fit for experienced manual machinists who want stable city benefits and long-term career paths.
Engineering Technician – Automation & Robotics
- Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified
Support plant automation—robots, PLCs, injection molding machines, and safety projects. Great for someone with machinery/automation experience who likes hands-on problem solving and continuous improvement.
Machine Operator & Flexo Operator
- Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group
- Location: Dallas, TX 75247
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour (DOE)
- Schedules:
- Machine Operator: Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–11:00pm
- Flexo Operator: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm
Run production or flexographic printing machines, inspect quality, and do basic maintenance. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k); requires E-Verify, drug test, and 7-year background check.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Dallas plants and warehouses tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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