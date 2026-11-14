Dallas manufacturing is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level plant work to skilled machinist and technician roles. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: H&MV Engineering

H&MV Engineering Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads quality on high-voltage and renewable energy projects—audits, inspections, ITPs, and training project teams. Good fit if you know substation construction and want to travel to sites and own the quality process.

Employer: Citadel Aviation

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare detailed cost estimates for VIP aircraft maintenance and interiors, working closely with engineering, ops, and finance. Ideal if you have 3–5 years estimating or cost analysis in aviation, aerospace, or manufacturing.

Employer: ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, hourly

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1st shift 4:00am–12:30pm or 2nd shift 12:45pm–9:15pm

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Entry-level plant job processing hospital linens—sorting, folding, and loading out clean products. No experience needed, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid parental leave.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Paint and seal aircraft components, mix paints, and follow detailed specs in an aviation shop. Comes with comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, PTO from day one, bonus opportunities, and many 4-day workweek shop schedules.

Employer: XPO

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (dock/warehouse)

Full-time (dock/warehouse) Pay: Experienced operators can start at $28.81/hour

Move freight on a busy LTL dock—loading/unloading trailers with forklifts and pallet jacks. Full health benefits day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Pay: $18.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing inventory, cycle counts, loading/unloading, and RF scanner work. Great if you have 1–3 years warehouse experience and can operate reach trucks and forklifts.

Employer: City of Dallas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, civil service

Pay Range: $24.39 – $27.71/hour (starting range; depends on qualifications)

Operate lathes, mills, grinders, and more to fabricate and repair parts for city equipment. Good fit for experienced manual machinists who want stable city benefits and long-term career paths.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Support plant automation—robots, PLCs, injection molding machines, and safety projects. Great for someone with machinery/automation experience who likes hands-on problem solving and continuous improvement.

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

Location: Dallas, TX 75247

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour (DOE)

Schedules: Machine Operator: Mon–Fri, 2:30pm–11:00pm Flexo Operator: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Run production or flexographic printing machines, inspect quality, and do basic maintenance. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) ; requires E-Verify, drug test, and 7-year background check.



If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Dallas plants and warehouses tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.