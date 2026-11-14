Dallas is hot right now for legal and compliance work, especially if you like tech, trials, or remote flexibility. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie

Ashurst Perkins Coie Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote in some U.S. locations)

(fully remote in some U.S. locations) Type: Full-time, non-partnership track

Full-time, non-partnership track Salary: ~$250,000 base + bonus & full benefits

Support a global real estate transactional practice (acquisitions, leasing, development, financing, data centers). Lower billable requirement, heavy deal work, and preference for candidates comfortable with AI tools.

Employer: Page Executive (large global organization)

(large global organization) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, senior in-house role

Full-time, senior in-house role Salary: Base + bonus + equity (range not listed)

Lead U.S. employment law strategy for a complex, regulated company. 10+ years’ experience, mix of law firm and in-house, and comfort handling investigations, litigation, and high-profile workforce changes.

Employer: Dallas County District Attorney's Office

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, government

Full-time, government Salary: Not listed

Advanced civil role drafting and reviewing county contracts, orders, and legal opinions, plus advising departments on open meetings, conflicts, tort, contract, and constitutional issues. Requires Texas law license and 2.5+ years civil practice.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, partner-level

Full-time, partner-level Salary: Competitive + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match

AmLaw 100 platform for an 8–15 year employment litigator (management-side). Heavy client contact, nationwide practice, and full-spectrum L&E work from counseling to trials.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential TX firm)

(confidential TX firm) Location: Texas (fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$170,000 base + bonuses

Hands-on civil defense role with auto, trucking, and premises cases. Fully remote, no formal billable minimum (about 2,000 hours expected), and strong motion/deposition practice.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (boutique litigation platform)

(boutique litigation platform) Location: Dallas, TX (remote after onsite period)

(remote after onsite period) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000–$165,000 base + bonus

Small 4-attorney team focused on complex business and construction disputes. About 1,400 billable hours, remote schedule, and strong trial and appellate exposure.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential PI firm)

(confidential PI firm) Location: Dallas area, TX

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Full-time, fully remote Salary: $100,000 base

Plaintiff-only personal injury role focused on pre-litigation with some litigation support. Fully remote, client-facing, and partner-track potential for 3–4 year litigators.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential trial firm)

(confidential trial firm) Location: Dallas, TX (remote flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $200,000 base + quarterly bonus + benefits

True trial-side defense work on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, transportation, premises, and products cases. Clear partnership track and direct work with seasoned trial lawyers.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Dallas, TX (remote-first, U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$165,000 base (most U.S. states)

Own key pieces of Affirm’s compliance testing program—end-to-end reviews, risk assessments, and control testing. 5+ years in compliance testing or audit, plus strong regulatory knowledge.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Dallas, TX (remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $106,000–$317,000 depending on state

Bridge IP practitioners and tech teams to build AI-enabled workflows, playbooks, and knowledge assets. 5+ years as an attorney or in KM/innovation, with real experience in legal tech and process improvement.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential firm)

(confidential firm) Location: Dallas area, TX

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Full-time, fully remote Salary: From $95,000 base + performance bonus

2–5 year trusts & estates attorney for high-net-worth planning and probate. Strong autonomy, business-development bonus, and partner-track potential.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential business law practice)

(confidential business law practice) Location: Dallas area, TX

Type: Full-time, remote

Full-time, remote Salary: $200,000 base

Commercial real estate transactional role focused on sophisticated leasing (retail and office). 2+ years’ leasing experience, direct client contact, and partnership-track.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential TX firm)

(confidential TX firm) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Full-time, fully remote Salary: From $175,000 base

Employer-side employment associate role covering counseling, litigation, investigations, and some immigration. Great for 1+ year attorneys wanting broad L&E exposure.

Employer: Lathrop GPM LLP

Location: Dallas, TX preferred (other offices possible)

(other offices possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000–$200,000 base + full benefits

2–5 year patent agent with an advanced degree in EE/CS/AI or similar for high-tech patent prosecution, searching, and opinions. Am Law 200 platform with strong IP bench.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Dallas, TX (remote-first, U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $164,000–$224,000 base (most U.S. states)

5+ year tech/fintech transactional attorney to lead global commercial deals, build playbooks, and streamline revenue-side contracting. Heavy cross-functional work and strong equity/benefits.

Employer: Dispo Depot

Location: Dallas, TX (remote in Texas)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Non-attorney role managing eviction/detainer cases across Texas using proprietary software. 1–2 years’ detainer filing experience and landlord/tenant law knowledge required; must live in Texas and travel to courts as needed.

Employer: Cetera Financial Group

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Post-trade surveillance role reviewing trades, spotting policy violations, and tracking advisor behavior. Needs strong Excel, analytical skills, and Series 7 & 63 (and willingness to obtain 24).

Employer: Adams & Martin Group (for client)

(for client) Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote review)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: ~$70,000 + benefits + year-end bonus

Entry-level document review Staff Attorney role using Relativity. 37.5-hour weeks, remote, any U.S. bar, and a structured way for new or recent grads (including 2026 JDs) to break into e-discovery.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.