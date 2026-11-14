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Dallas
⚖️ Dallas Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Remote $150K+ Roles
12 days ago
Dallas is hot right now for legal and compliance work, especially if you like tech, trials, or remote flexibility. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Real Estate Practice Attorney
- Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie
- Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote in some U.S. locations)
- Type: Full-time, non-partnership track
- Salary: ~$250,000 base + bonus & full benefits
Support a global real estate transactional practice (acquisitions, leasing, development, financing, data centers). Lower billable requirement, heavy deal work, and preference for candidates comfortable with AI tools.
Senior Employment Counsel
- Employer: Page Executive (large global organization)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, senior in-house role
- Salary: Base + bonus + equity (range not listed)
Lead U.S. employment law strategy for a complex, regulated company. 10+ years’ experience, mix of law firm and in-house, and comfort handling investigations, litigation, and high-profile workforce changes.
ADA Attorney IV
- Employer: Dallas County District Attorney's Office
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, government
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced civil role drafting and reviewing county contracts, orders, and legal opinions, plus advising departments on open meetings, conflicts, tort, contract, and constitutional issues. Requires Texas law license and 2.5+ years civil practice.
Labor & Employment Partner
- Employer: Lewis Brisbois
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, partner-level
- Salary: Competitive + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match
AmLaw 100 platform for an 8–15 year employment litigator (management-side). Heavy client contact, nationwide practice, and full-spectrum L&E work from counseling to trials.
Attorney – Insurance Defense – Dallas – up to $170K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential TX firm)
- Location: Texas (fully remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$170,000 base + bonuses
Hands-on civil defense role with auto, trucking, and premises cases. Fully remote, no formal billable minimum (about 2,000 hours expected), and strong motion/deposition practice.
Attorney – Insurance Defense / Construction – Dallas – up to $165K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (boutique litigation platform)
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote after onsite period)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$165,000 base + bonus
Small 4-attorney team focused on complex business and construction disputes. About 1,400 billable hours, remote schedule, and strong trial and appellate exposure.
Attorney – Personal Injury (Plaintiff) – Dallas – $100K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential PI firm)
- Location: Dallas area, TX
- Type: Full-time, fully remote
- Salary: $100,000 base
Plaintiff-only personal injury role focused on pre-litigation with some litigation support. Fully remote, client-facing, and partner-track potential for 3–4 year litigators.
Attorney – Personal Injury Defense – Dallas – up to $200K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential trial firm)
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $200,000 base + quarterly bonus + benefits
True trial-side defense work on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, transportation, premises, and products cases. Clear partnership track and direct work with seasoned trial lawyers.
Compliance Lead, Testing
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote-first, U.S.-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$165,000 base (most U.S. states)
Own key pieces of Affirm’s compliance testing program—end-to-end reviews, risk assessments, and control testing. 5+ years in compliance testing or audit, plus strong regulatory knowledge.
Practice Innovation Attorney (Intellectual Property)
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $106,000–$317,000 depending on state
Bridge IP practitioners and tech teams to build AI-enabled workflows, playbooks, and knowledge assets. 5+ years as an attorney or in KM/innovation, with real experience in legal tech and process improvement.
Attorney – Trust and Estate – Dallas – from $95K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential firm)
- Location: Dallas area, TX
- Type: Full-time, fully remote
- Salary: From $95,000 base + performance bonus
2–5 year trusts & estates attorney for high-net-worth planning and probate. Strong autonomy, business-development bonus, and partner-track potential.
Attorney – Real Estate – Dallas – $200K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential business law practice)
- Location: Dallas area, TX
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary: $200,000 base
Commercial real estate transactional role focused on sophisticated leasing (retail and office). 2+ years’ leasing experience, direct client contact, and partnership-track.
Attorney – Employment – Dallas – from $175K
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (confidential TX firm)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, fully remote
- Salary: From $175,000 base
Employer-side employment associate role covering counseling, litigation, investigations, and some immigration. Great for 1+ year attorneys wanting broad L&E exposure.
Patent Agent – Dallas, TX
- Employer: Lathrop GPM LLP
- Location: Dallas, TX preferred (other offices possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$200,000 base + full benefits
2–5 year patent agent with an advanced degree in EE/CS/AI or similar for high-tech patent prosecution, searching, and opinions. Am Law 200 platform with strong IP bench.
Counsel II, Commercial
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote-first, U.S.-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $164,000–$224,000 base (most U.S. states)
5+ year tech/fintech transactional attorney to lead global commercial deals, build playbooks, and streamline revenue-side contracting. Heavy cross-functional work and strong equity/benefits.
Case Coordinator – Texas
- Employer: Dispo Depot
- Location: Dallas, TX (remote in Texas)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Non-attorney role managing eviction/detainer cases across Texas using proprietary software. 1–2 years’ detainer filing experience and landlord/tenant law knowledge required; must live in Texas and travel to courts as needed.
Senior Compliance Analyst – Surveillance
- Employer: Cetera Financial Group
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Post-trade surveillance role reviewing trades, spotting policy violations, and tracking advisor behavior. Needs strong Excel, analytical skills, and Series 7 & 63 (and willingness to obtain 24).
Staff Attorney – 2026 Grads Encouraged
- Employer: Adams & Martin Group (for client)
- Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote review)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: ~$70,000 + benefits + year-end bonus
Entry-level document review Staff Attorney role using Relativity. 37.5-hour weeks, remote, any U.S. bar, and a structured way for new or recent grads (including 2026 JDs) to break into e-discovery.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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