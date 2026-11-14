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💻 Multiple High-Paying IT & AI Roles Hiring Now in Dallas
Dallas tech is buzzing right now—especially for senior engineers, security leaders, and AI talent. If you’ve got solid experience, there’s a lot here in the $130K–$250K+ range.
Senior Technical Program Manager, InfoSec – Remote (Dallas-based)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote-first, US (role can be done from Dallas)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,000 – $206,000 (Sapphire states); $165,000 – $225,000 (Pacific states) + equity & rich benefits
Lead complex security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering to protect Affirm’s products and data. Great fit if you have 8+ years driving security initiatives and want a remote-first role with strong pay, equity, and 100% employer-paid health coverage.
Sr. Manager, IT Service Delivery
Employer: Dexian
Location: Dallas, TX 75201 – 4–5 days onsite
Type: Full-time (FTE)
Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + benefits
Own and improve an internal IT service desk: reduce ticket backlog, tighten SLAs, and bring in ITIL/ITSM, automation, and AI to modernize support. Ideal for someone who has led IT service desk or service delivery teams and wants a visible leadership role.
Machine Learning Operations Engineer
Employer: 4Minds
Location: Dallas, TX – Onsite, 5 days/week
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $225,000 + equity
Senior, hands-on MLOps role owning infra across GCP, AWS, Azure, CoreWeave, and on‑prem. You’ll tune GPU clusters, Triton, Kubernetes, and CI/CD for AI workloads while working closely with the CTO. Great if you have 5+ years ML infra and want deep, cutting-edge platform work.
IT Infrastructure Specialist
Employer: CityVet
Location: Dallas, TX + travel around DFW clinics
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping multi-site clinic networks running: firewalls, WAN (fiber, cable, Starlink), UniFi, Raspberry Pi devices, RingCentral, and security tools. Good for someone with 3+ years infra/network experience who likes field work and a healthcare/pet-care environment.
Mid-Level Scrum Master – Cyber Security
Employer: Raas Infotek (client: Charles Schwab)
Location: Remote, preference for Dallas area; interviews onsite in Southlake, TX
Type: Contract (W2 only)
Salary: Not listed
Scrum Master role supporting cybersecurity teams, using Jira/Confluence, SAFe, Kanban & Scrum. Best for someone with 3–5 years Scrum Master experience in Cybersecurity who wants a 12+ month contract.
Senior Manager, US IT Security Analyst (Vulnerability Management)
Employer: SPECTRAFORCE (large bank client)
Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid, ~3 days/week onsite
Type: Contract (12 months, possible extension/convert)
Salary: Not listed
High-visibility role in the U.S. CISO office, leading vulnerability management and system governance. Great if you have 10+ years in IT/cyber, deep vuln management and sysops experience, and want to influence security strategy in a major financial institution.
FOIA Disclosure Product Manager (SecureRelease)
Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
Location: Dallas, TX (supporting a federal agency)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,480 – $158,080 per year
Own product strategy and go‑to‑market for a FOIA disclosure platform: roadmap, requirements, launch, and positioning. Good for experienced product managers who like gov-tech, compliance-heavy products, and cross-functional leadership.
ERP Agile Transformation Delivery Consultant, Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Dallas, TX (consulting travel model)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
Consulting role helping clients run ERP transformations using Agile—think SAP/Salesforce/Maximo and field service modernization. Great for someone with 3+ years experience who enjoys client-facing work and structured career growth.
AI/Machine Learning Experience Engineer
Employer: Equinix
Location: Dallas Infomart Office – Hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary: $138,000 – $208,000 per year
Blend front-end/UX engineering with AI: build chat UIs, agent workspaces, and builder tools for Equinix’s AI products. Ideal if you have 1–4 years in front-end or UX engineering (React/TypeScript), plus hands-on LLM app experience.
Microsoft 365 AI Solution Architect (Manager)
Employer: EY
Location: Dallas, TX (plus other major US cities) – hybrid client-facing
Type: Full-time
Salary (US-wide): $125,900 – $231,100; higher ranges in select markets
Lead M365 + Copilot solutions: Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot Studio, and AI agents. Perfect for someone with 5+ years consulting on Microsoft stack who wants to architect AI-first digital workplace solutions.
OneStream Architect
Employer: Topgolf
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own the OneStream EPM platform for consolidation, planning, forecasting, and reporting, integrating with SAP S/4HANA. Best for a OneStream Certified Architect with 7+ years OneStream and deep finance systems experience.
Senior Full Stack Engineer (Financial Services)
Employer: Novia Infotech
Location: Dallas or San Antonio, TX – Hybrid 3 days/week
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Angular + Java/Spring Boot role building modern apps for financial clients, with Kafka, Docker/Kubernetes, and cloud (AWS/Azure). Good for engineers with 4–9 years full-stack experience who like high-impact, backend-heavy work.
Senior Android Developer – Hybrid
Employer: Cognizant
Location: Plano, TX (DFW) – Hybrid 3 days/week
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000 – $114,000 per year + bonus
Lead architecture and development of modern Android apps using Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, Coroutines/RxJava, plus build AI agents for mobile security. Great for Android engineers with 5+ years dev + 2+ years architecture experience.
Site Reliability Engineer
Employer: Photon
Location: Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior SRE role (8+ years) focused on reliability, observability, and incident response for large-scale apps. You’ll lean heavily on Datadog, Grafana, cloud (GCP preferred), and automation to harden production environments.
IAM Governance SME Lead / Delivery Lead
Employer: VMC Soft Technologies, Inc
Location: Dallas, TX – Onsite
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Lead enterprise IAM governance across ~100–150+ apps using SAP LeanX CMDB, SailPoint, CyberArk, Entra ID. Ideal for a 10+ year identity/security pro who can drive assessments, remediation roadmaps, and exec-level reporting.
IT Risk & Control Director – Cybersecurity
Employer: Huntington National Bank
Location: Dallas, TX – Office
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $255,000 per year + incentives
Senior front-line technology risk leader role covering IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security, vuln management, and more. Great for someone with 10+ years in tech/cyber risk who can brief executives and boards on complex risk.
Director of Information Technology Operations
Employer: Talently (real estate investment client)
Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid (4 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000 – $175,000 + ~20% bonus
Run IT operations for ~400 employees: M365/Entra/Intune/Azure, SOC 1/SOC 2, NIST risk, networking, and help desk. Perfect for a hands-on leader with 10+ years IT ops and 3+ years managing teams in a fast-growing environment.
Cell Tower Technician
Employer: KCI Technologies, Inc.
Location: Dallas, TX – Heavy travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Field role installing and troubleshooting wireless/tower equipment (LTE, GSM, UMTS), doing antenna sweeps, fiber work, and site maintenance. Good for techs with 2+ years tower/wireless experience who can travel up to 100%.
Senior Software Engineer (CLO Compliance)
Employer: Franklin Fitch (managed services provider)
Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $130,000 (per listing)
Full-stack C#/.NET + Angular role building a compliance platform for financial clients, working with large datasets and AI-assisted development. Great for engineers with 5+ years full-stack experience and interest in CLOs/compliance.
Senior Staff Software Engineer / Network Automation Architect
Employer: Equinix
Location: Dallas Infomart Office – Local to DFW required
Type: Full-time
Salary: $136,000 – $204,000 per year
Very senior IC role (no people management) architecting a global network automation platform in Python, Ansible, and MariaDB for Cisco/Juniper/Palo Alto/Arista networks. Ideal if you’ve moved from network engineering into serious Python dev and want to own greenfield automation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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