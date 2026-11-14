Dallas tech is buzzing right now—especially for senior engineers, security leaders, and AI talent. If you’ve got solid experience, there’s a lot here in the $130K–$250K+ range.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first, US (role can be done from Dallas)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $206,000 (Sapphire states); $165,000 – $225,000 (Pacific states) + equity & rich benefits

Lead complex security programs across InfoSec, IT, and Engineering to protect Affirm’s products and data. Great fit if you have 8+ years driving security initiatives and want a remote-first role with strong pay, equity, and 100% employer-paid health coverage.

Employer: Dexian

Location: Dallas, TX 75201 – 4–5 days onsite

Type: Full-time (FTE)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + benefits

Own and improve an internal IT service desk: reduce ticket backlog, tighten SLAs, and bring in ITIL/ITSM, automation, and AI to modernize support. Ideal for someone who has led IT service desk or service delivery teams and wants a visible leadership role.

Employer: 4Minds

Location: Dallas, TX – Onsite, 5 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $225,000 + equity

Senior, hands-on MLOps role owning infra across GCP, AWS, Azure, CoreWeave, and on‑prem. You’ll tune GPU clusters, Triton, Kubernetes, and CI/CD for AI workloads while working closely with the CTO. Great if you have 5+ years ML infra and want deep, cutting-edge platform work.

Employer: CityVet

Location: Dallas, TX + travel around DFW clinics

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping multi-site clinic networks running: firewalls, WAN (fiber, cable, Starlink), UniFi, Raspberry Pi devices, RingCentral, and security tools. Good for someone with 3+ years infra/network experience who likes field work and a healthcare/pet-care environment.

Employer: Raas Infotek (client: Charles Schwab)

Location: Remote, preference for Dallas area; interviews onsite in Southlake, TX

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Salary: Not listed

Scrum Master role supporting cybersecurity teams, using Jira/Confluence, SAFe, Kanban & Scrum. Best for someone with 3–5 years Scrum Master experience in Cybersecurity who wants a 12+ month contract.

Employer: SPECTRAFORCE (large bank client)

Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid, ~3 days/week onsite

Type: Contract (12 months, possible extension/convert)

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility role in the U.S. CISO office, leading vulnerability management and system governance. Great if you have 10+ years in IT/cyber, deep vuln management and sysops experience, and want to influence security strategy in a major financial institution.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Dallas, TX (supporting a federal agency)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,480 – $158,080 per year

Own product strategy and go‑to‑market for a FOIA disclosure platform: roadmap, requirements, launch, and positioning. Good for experienced product managers who like gov-tech, compliance-heavy products, and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Dallas, TX (consulting travel model)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Consulting role helping clients run ERP transformations using Agile—think SAP/Salesforce/Maximo and field service modernization. Great for someone with 3+ years experience who enjoys client-facing work and structured career growth.

Employer: Equinix

Location: Dallas Infomart Office – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $208,000 per year

Blend front-end/UX engineering with AI: build chat UIs, agent workspaces, and builder tools for Equinix’s AI products. Ideal if you have 1–4 years in front-end or UX engineering (React/TypeScript), plus hands-on LLM app experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Dallas, TX (plus other major US cities) – hybrid client-facing

Type: Full-time

Salary (US-wide): $125,900 – $231,100; higher ranges in select markets

Lead M365 + Copilot solutions: Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot Studio, and AI agents. Perfect for someone with 5+ years consulting on Microsoft stack who wants to architect AI-first digital workplace solutions.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the OneStream EPM platform for consolidation, planning, forecasting, and reporting, integrating with SAP S/4HANA. Best for a OneStream Certified Architect with 7+ years OneStream and deep finance systems experience.

Employer: Novia Infotech

Location: Dallas or San Antonio, TX – Hybrid 3 days/week

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Angular + Java/Spring Boot role building modern apps for financial clients, with Kafka, Docker/Kubernetes, and cloud (AWS/Azure). Good for engineers with 4–9 years full-stack experience who like high-impact, backend-heavy work.

Employer: Cognizant

Location: Plano, TX (DFW) – Hybrid 3 days/week

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $114,000 per year + bonus

Lead architecture and development of modern Android apps using Kotlin, Jetpack Compose, Coroutines/RxJava, plus build AI agents for mobile security. Great for Android engineers with 5+ years dev + 2+ years architecture experience.

Employer: Photon

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior SRE role (8+ years) focused on reliability, observability, and incident response for large-scale apps. You’ll lean heavily on Datadog, Grafana, cloud (GCP preferred), and automation to harden production environments.

Employer: VMC Soft Technologies, Inc

Location: Dallas, TX – Onsite

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise IAM governance across ~100–150+ apps using SAP LeanX CMDB, SailPoint, CyberArk, Entra ID. Ideal for a 10+ year identity/security pro who can drive assessments, remediation roadmaps, and exec-level reporting.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Dallas, TX – Office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $255,000 per year + incentives

Senior front-line technology risk leader role covering IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security, vuln management, and more. Great for someone with 10+ years in tech/cyber risk who can brief executives and boards on complex risk.

Employer: Talently (real estate investment client)

Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid (4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $175,000 + ~20% bonus

Run IT operations for ~400 employees: M365/Entra/Intune/Azure, SOC 1/SOC 2, NIST risk, networking, and help desk. Perfect for a hands-on leader with 10+ years IT ops and 3+ years managing teams in a fast-growing environment.

Employer: KCI Technologies, Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX – Heavy travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role installing and troubleshooting wireless/tower equipment (LTE, GSM, UMTS), doing antenna sweeps, fiber work, and site maintenance. Good for techs with 2+ years tower/wireless experience who can travel up to 100%.

Employer: Franklin Fitch (managed services provider)

Location: Dallas, TX – Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $130,000 (per listing)

Full-stack C#/.NET + Angular role building a compliance platform for financial clients, working with large datasets and AI-assisted development. Great for engineers with 5+ years full-stack experience and interest in CLOs/compliance.

Employer: Equinix

Location: Dallas Infomart Office – Local to DFW required

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $204,000 per year

Very senior IC role (no people management) architecting a global network automation platform in Python, Ansible, and MariaDB for Cisco/Juniper/Palo Alto/Arista networks. Ideal if you’ve moved from network engineering into serious Python dev and want to own greenfield automation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.