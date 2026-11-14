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Dallas
🏥 Dallas Healthcare & Medical Roundup: Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Dallas healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and research sites are all adding staff, from bedside nurses to coders and counselors. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Med Surg Urology/Genitourinary – Nights
- Employer: Texas Health Resources
- Location: Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week, 6:45 p.m.–7:15 a.m.)
- Why it’s worth a click: 24-bed urology med-surg unit with self-scheduling, rotating weekends, and a strong multi-disciplinary team. Magnet-designated hospital, big benefits (401(k) match, PTO, tuition and loan help) and lots of growth and education support.
Microbiology Technician
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Hands-on lab role doing moderate and high-complexity microbiology testing with national certification required. Strong total rewards package, 401(k) with generous match, tuition and loan assistance, and a large lab network backing your career.
Physician Assistant – Primary Care, Geriatrics 65+
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Primary care PA role focused on older adults with hybrid flexibility (some work-from-home), team-based care, productivity and quality incentives, 401(k) match up to 5%, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow in a large not‑for‑profit system.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Lifepoint Health®
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,315 per week
- Why it’s worth a click: Solid weekly pay for a daytime PT travel role with a clear schedule. Good option if you want to test out Dallas or stack travel contracts.
Coding Auditor 1
- Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a click: Remote-friendly style work in coding quality review, using ICD-10-CM/PCS, CPT, HCPCS and DRG/APC groupers. Requires 5+ years coding and a major coding credential, with immediate benefits, PTO from day one, and 401(k) match.
Travel Pharmacist – 7-On/7-Off
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days or nights
- Pay: $2,590 per week
- Why it’s worth a click: 7-on/7-off schedule (Wed–Tue) with sterile IV compounding focus and exposure to med-surg and oncology. Includes CE, referral bonus, and other travel perks.
Night Pharmacist – Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility
- Why it’s worth a click: Lead the pharmacy overnight, manage dispensing, counseling, and immunizations in a big retail system. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and a clear 40-hour schedule.
Hospital Medicine Physician | 7-On/7-Off | Cardiac Focus
- Employer: Envision
- Location: Medical City Heart Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Schedule: 7-on/7-off, days only (7 a.m.–7 p.m.), round-and-go
- Why it’s worth a click: Dedicated hospitalist role in a cardiac-only specialty hospital with no procedures, 18–20 encounters/day, malpractice with tail, CME allowance, and full benefits.
Supervisory Nurse Recruiter (RN)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, federal (VN pay scale)
- Salary: $78,714–$146,566 per year
- Why it’s worth a click: Leadership RN role overseeing nurse recruitment and retention. Big federal package: pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 50 days paid time off/year, and strong job security.
PAS Intake Specialist – Simmons Cancer Center
- Employer: UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Location: Simmons Cancer Center, Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, hybrid after training
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
- Why it’s worth a click: Front-end cancer center role handling scheduling, pre-registration, and insurance checks. Great UT Southwestern benefits, PTO from day one, and hybrid work (one week/month on-site, rest remote).
Registered Nurse – Inpatient Mental Health (EDRP Approved)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, inpatient psych
- Salary: $78,714–$181,738 per year
- Why it’s worth a click: Inpatient MH RN role with Education Debt Reduction Program potential (up to $200K loan repayment, per VA review), 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension, and 401(k) match.
Nursing Assistant – Inpatient Mental Health
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, GS-3 to GS-5
- Salary: $37,467–$61,172 per year
- Why it’s worth a click: Direct-care NA role on locked inpatient MH units with strong federal benefits, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and clear promotion potential to GS-5.
Health Technician (Dietetic)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, GS-5
- Salary: $44,285–$57,571 per year
- Why it’s worth a click: Blend of nutrition, food service, and patient interaction—handling meal orders, diet checks, and rounds. Good fit if you like patient-facing work without direct clinical licensure.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2667
- Location: 7401 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, mid and closing shifts
- Pay: $16.50–$29.50 per hour + premiums and incentives
- Why it’s worth a click: Busy retail pharmacy setting with strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), and multiple shift premiums available.
Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) – 1099
- Employer: MindCare Alliance Health
- Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid or Telehealth)
- Type: Contract, independent contractor (1099)
- Why it’s worth a click: Fully licensed LPC role with flexible scheduling, telehealth and/or in-office work, percentage-based pay per session, and admin/billing support so you can focus on therapy.
Licensed Vocational Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Hygia Healthcare
- Location: Dallas–Fort Worth area (home visits)
- Type: In-person, home health
- Pay: $39.00–$40.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a click: One-on-one care in patients’ homes with strong hourly pay, using your LVN skills in a more independent, relationship-focused setting.
Mental Health Technician – Per Diem
- Employer: Adams Clinical
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $20.00 per hour
- Shifts: 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift; weekend/overnight preferred
- Why it’s worth a click: Work in an inpatient research facility supporting clinical trials—mix of direct MH tech work, safety checks, and basic clinical tasks like vitals and phlebotomy (training provided).
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Dallas healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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