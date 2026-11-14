Dallas healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and research sites are all adding staff, from bedside nurses to coders and counselors. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources Location: Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas , Dallas, TX

, Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week, 6:45 p.m.–7:15 a.m.)

Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week, 6:45 p.m.–7:15 a.m.) Why it’s worth a click: 24-bed urology med-surg unit with self-scheduling, rotating weekends, and a strong multi-disciplinary team. Magnet-designated hospital, big benefits (401(k) match, PTO, tuition and loan help) and lots of growth and education support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a click: Hands-on lab role doing moderate and high-complexity microbiology testing with national certification required. Strong total rewards package, 401(k) with generous match, tuition and loan assistance, and a large lab network backing your career.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a click: Primary care PA role focused on older adults with hybrid flexibility (some work-from-home), team-based care, productivity and quality incentives, 401(k) match up to 5%, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow in a large not‑for‑profit system.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, days

Travel contract, , 40 hrs/week, days Pay: $2,315 per week

Why it’s worth a click: Solid weekly pay for a daytime PT travel role with a clear schedule. Good option if you want to test out Dallas or stack travel contracts.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a click: Remote-friendly style work in coding quality review, using ICD-10-CM/PCS, CPT, HCPCS and DRG/APC groupers. Requires 5+ years coding and a major coding credential, with immediate benefits, PTO from day one, and 401(k) match.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA) Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, days or nights

Travel contract, , 40 hrs/week, days or nights Pay: $2,590 per week

Why it’s worth a click: 7-on/7-off schedule (Wed–Tue) with sterile IV compounding focus and exposure to med-surg and oncology. Includes CE, referral bonus, and other travel perks.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Pay: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Why it’s worth a click: Lead the pharmacy overnight, manage dispensing, counseling, and immunizations in a big retail system. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and a clear 40-hour schedule.

Employer: Envision

Envision Location: Medical City Heart Hospital, Dallas, TX

Medical City Heart Hospital, Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, W2

Full-time, W2 Schedule: 7-on/7-off , days only (7 a.m.–7 p.m.), round-and-go

, days only (7 a.m.–7 p.m.), round-and-go Why it’s worth a click: Dedicated hospitalist role in a cardiac-only specialty hospital with no procedures, 18–20 encounters/day, malpractice with tail, CME allowance, and full benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, federal (VN pay scale)

Full-time, federal (VN pay scale) Salary: $78,714–$146,566 per year

Why it’s worth a click: Leadership RN role overseeing nurse recruitment and retention. Big federal package: pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 50 days paid time off/year, and strong job security.

Employer: UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern Medical Center Location: Simmons Cancer Center, Dallas, TX

Simmons Cancer Center, Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, hybrid after training

Full-time, hybrid after training Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Why it’s worth a click: Front-end cancer center role handling scheduling, pre-registration, and insurance checks. Great UT Southwestern benefits, PTO from day one, and hybrid work (one week/month on-site, rest remote).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, inpatient psych

Full-time, inpatient psych Salary: $78,714–$181,738 per year

Why it’s worth a click: Inpatient MH RN role with Education Debt Reduction Program potential (up to $200K loan repayment, per VA review), 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension, and 401(k) match.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, GS-3 to GS-5

Full-time, GS-3 to GS-5 Salary: $37,467–$61,172 per year

Why it’s worth a click: Direct-care NA role on locked inpatient MH units with strong federal benefits, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and clear promotion potential to GS-5.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Dallas VA Medical Center Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, GS-5

Full-time, GS-5 Salary: $44,285–$57,571 per year

Why it’s worth a click: Blend of nutrition, food service, and patient interaction—handling meal orders, diet checks, and rounds. Good fit if you like patient-facing work without direct clinical licensure.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2667

Walmart Supercenter #2667 Location: 7401 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX

7401 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX Type: Full-time, mid and closing shifts

Full-time, mid and closing shifts Pay: $16.50–$29.50 per hour + premiums and incentives

+ premiums and incentives Why it’s worth a click: Busy retail pharmacy setting with strong benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid education (Live Better U), and multiple shift premiums available.

Employer: MindCare Alliance Health

MindCare Alliance Health Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid or Telehealth)

Dallas, TX (Hybrid or Telehealth) Type: Contract, independent contractor (1099)

Contract, independent contractor (1099) Why it’s worth a click: Fully licensed LPC role with flexible scheduling, telehealth and/or in-office work, percentage-based pay per session, and admin/billing support so you can focus on therapy.

Employer: Hygia Healthcare

Hygia Healthcare Location: Dallas–Fort Worth area (home visits)

Dallas–Fort Worth area (home visits) Type: In-person, home health

In-person, home health Pay: $39.00–$40.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a click: One-on-one care in patients’ homes with strong hourly pay, using your LVN skills in a more independent, relationship-focused setting.

Employer: Adams Clinical

Adams Clinical Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Type: Per diem

Per diem Pay: $20.00 per hour

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift; weekend/overnight preferred

1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift; weekend/overnight preferred Why it’s worth a click: Work in an inpatient research facility supporting clinical trials—mix of direct MH tech work, safety checks, and basic clinical tasks like vitals and phlebotomy (training provided).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Dallas healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.