Dallas HR is hot right now—especially for senior pros who know labor, talent, and org development. Here are several standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts Location: Dallas, TX (corporate office)

(corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact corporate role overseeing labor relations across 12 Omni properties and 24 CBAs. Ideal if you’re seasoned in union environments, negotiations, grievances, arbitration, and preventive labor strategy, and you’re open to significant travel (up to ~40–50% at times).

Employer: Directive

Location: Listed in Dallas, TX , but 100% remote in the US

Listed in , but Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle recruiting for a fast-moving B2B marketing agency, focusing on SEO, Paid Media, Demand Gen, Programmatic, and more. Great fit if you have 5+ years talent acquisition experience, love building pipelines across US/Canada/UK/Mexico, and want strong benefits and unlimited PTO in a remote-first setup.

Employer: City of Charlotte

Location: Uptown Charlotte, NC (not Dallas, but notable senior HR role)

(not Dallas, but notable senior HR role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,029 – $135,167.54, commensurate with experience

Leads the city’s Organization Development consulting function, managing a team of OD consultants and acting as a senior internal advisor on org effectiveness, leadership development, and change. Strong match if you enjoy strategic OD work and influencing leaders across a large public organization.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar HR roles tend to pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.