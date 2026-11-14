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Dallas
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Dallas, TX
12 days ago
Dallas food and hospitality is buzzing right now—restaurants, hotels, and venues are all staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this week has some solid options.
Shift Leader – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes free meals and benefits for full-time)
Lead shifts, help run the store, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, and a clear path into management.
Kitchen Clerk – El Rancho Supermercado
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help with salsa, sides, dishwashing, and keeping the kitchen and dining area clean. Good fit if you have basic kitchen skills and are bilingual English/Spanish.
Bakery Clerk – El Rancho Supermercado
- Employer: El Rancho Supermercado
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix dough, prep pastries, take cake orders, and keep the bakery spotless. Great if you like hands-on baking and steady, on-your-feet work.
Barback – The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Location: Dallas, TX (Knox Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support bartenders at a new luxury hotel concept—stock, change kegs, clear glassware, and keep the bar running smoothly. Ideal if you want to break into high-end hotel F&B.
Captain (Lead Server) – The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Location: Dallas, TX (Knox Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a fine-dining section, guide guests through food and wine, and direct support staff. Best for experienced luxury/fine-dining servers ready for a leadership role.
Car / Service Washer – Teph Seal Auto Appearance
- Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Pay: Not listed
Wash, vacuum, and detail vehicles at auto dealerships. Physical, outdoor-friendly job with benefits and weekly pay if you like staying active and working around cars.
Bartender – Batbox
- Employer: Batbox
- Location: Addison, TX (Village on the Parkway)
- Type: Full-time, tipped
- Pay: Base hourly + tips (company makes up any gap to minimum wage)
Pour drinks in a high-energy indoor baseball entertainment venue. Comes with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and room to grow with a fast-expanding brand.
Prep / Line Cook – Batbox
- Employer: Batbox
- Location: Addison, TX (Village on the Parkway)
- Type: Full-time (non-tipped)
- Pay: Not listed
Cook and plate dishes in a busy, sports-focused restaurant. Looking for 3–5 years kitchen experience and strong food safety skills, with growth potential as the brand scales.
Executive Chef – Mexican Sugar
- Employer: Mexican Sugar
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year + monthly profit share
Lead a scratch, Pan-Latin kitchen—menu execution, food cost, and team development. Strong fit for seasoned culinary leaders who want creative control and solid benefits.
Front Office Host – Hyatt Regency Dallas
- Employer: Hyatt
- Location: Downtown Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19/hour
Check guests in, handle questions, and be the face of a major downtown hotel. Comes with free room nights, discounted travel, medical after 30 days, 401(k) match, and more.
Host/Hostess – Big Dill Hospitality
- Employer: Big-Dill Hospitality
- Location: Dallas, TX 75225
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $18–$24/hour
Greet guests, manage reservations, and run the door at an upscale, scratch-kitchen concept. Great for experienced hosts who want strong hourly pay and a polished setting.
Waitstaff/Server – Roti Grill Dallas
- Employer: Roti Grill Dallas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Serve guests from greeting to payment, with training provided if you’re newer to serving. Good option if you want steady part-time hours and are dependable.
Line Cook – Aldeez Sports Bar & Lounge
- Employer: Aldeez Sports Bar & Lounge
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Not listed (likely part- or full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Cook bar favorites in a lively sports bar, keep the line clean and organized, and help with prep and inventory. Needs at least 1 year line cook experience.
Weekend Brunch Server – Coffee House Restaurant Group
- Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips
Perfect if you want brunch-only shifts—take orders, run food and drinks, and work 16–24 hours on weekends with an employee discount.
Restaurant Host/Hostess – Levy at Netflix House
- Employer: Levy Restaurants
- Location: Netflix House, Galleria Mall, Dallas, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour
Seat guests and support service at a high-profile entertainment venue. Includes perks like Instapay, discounts, and wellness programs.
Butcher – The Chefs’ Warehouse
- Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cut and prep specialty meats for top restaurants, following strict food safety standards. Comes with benefits, weekly pay, and discounts on premium ingredients.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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