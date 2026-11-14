Dallas food and hospitality is buzzing right now—restaurants, hotels, and venues are all staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes free meals and benefits for full-time)

Lead shifts, help run the store, and learn both kitchen and front-of-house. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, and a clear path into management.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help with salsa, sides, dishwashing, and keeping the kitchen and dining area clean. Good fit if you have basic kitchen skills and are bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix dough, prep pastries, take cake orders, and keep the bakery spotless. Great if you like hands-on baking and steady, on-your-feet work.

Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection

Location: Dallas, TX (Knox Street)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support bartenders at a new luxury hotel concept—stock, change kegs, clear glassware, and keep the bar running smoothly. Ideal if you want to break into high-end hotel F&B.

Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection

Location: Dallas, TX (Knox Street)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a fine-dining section, guide guests through food and wine, and direct support staff. Best for experienced luxury/fine-dining servers ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Teph Seal Auto Appearance

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Pay: Not listed

Wash, vacuum, and detail vehicles at auto dealerships. Physical, outdoor-friendly job with benefits and weekly pay if you like staying active and working around cars.

Employer: Batbox

Location: Addison, TX (Village on the Parkway)

Type: Full-time, tipped

Pay: Base hourly + tips (company makes up any gap to minimum wage)

Pour drinks in a high-energy indoor baseball entertainment venue. Comes with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and room to grow with a fast-expanding brand.

Employer: Batbox

Location: Addison, TX (Village on the Parkway)

Type: Full-time (non-tipped)

Pay: Not listed

Cook and plate dishes in a busy, sports-focused restaurant. Looking for 3–5 years kitchen experience and strong food safety skills, with growth potential as the brand scales.

Employer: Mexican Sugar

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year + monthly profit share

Lead a scratch, Pan-Latin kitchen—menu execution, food cost, and team development. Strong fit for seasoned culinary leaders who want creative control and solid benefits.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Downtown Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Check guests in, handle questions, and be the face of a major downtown hotel. Comes with free room nights, discounted travel, medical after 30 days, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Big-Dill Hospitality

Location: Dallas, TX 75225

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18–$24/hour

Greet guests, manage reservations, and run the door at an upscale, scratch-kitchen concept. Great for experienced hosts who want strong hourly pay and a polished setting.

Employer: Roti Grill Dallas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Serve guests from greeting to payment, with training provided if you’re newer to serving. Good option if you want steady part-time hours and are dependable.

Employer: Aldeez Sports Bar & Lounge

Aldeez Sports Bar & Lounge Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Not listed (likely part- or full-time)

Not listed (likely part- or full-time) Pay: Not listed

Cook bar favorites in a lively sports bar, keep the line clean and organized, and help with prep and inventory. Needs at least 1 year line cook experience.

Employer: Coffee House Restaurant Group LLC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: From $2.13/hour + tips

Perfect if you want brunch-only shifts—take orders, run food and drinks, and work 16–24 hours on weekends with an employee discount.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Location: Netflix House, Galleria Mall, Dallas, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

Seat guests and support service at a high-profile entertainment venue. Includes perks like Instapay, discounts, and wellness programs.

Employer: The Chefs' Warehouse

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cut and prep specialty meats for top restaurants, following strict food safety standards. Comes with benefits, weekly pay, and discounts on premium ingredients.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.