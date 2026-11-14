Dallas leadership hiring is hot right now—especially for folks who can run complex programs, big teams, and serious budgets. If you’ve got senior experience, there are several roles here worth a closer look.

Employer: Sparks

Sparks Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead large, global brand experiences—keynotes, broadcasts, expos, and activations—for a major account. You’ll own multimillion-dollar event budgets, mentor a small team, and travel 25–50% while working from Dallas part of the week.

Employer: H&MV Engineering

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run the civil estimating team for high-voltage substation and grid projects in renewables and data centers. Great fit if you have 10+ years in civil/construction, want to lead a team, and like being close to the energy transition.

Employer: HDR

Location: Dallas, TX (primary; other TX cities possible)

Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

High-impact regional leadership role shaping HDR’s drinking water strategy across the South Central region. You’ll drive business development, key client relationships, staff growth, and major water projects for public and private utilities.

Employer: ADP

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: USD $114,500 – $213,500 / year (plus potential bonus/equity)

Lead a director-level team overseeing retirement plan operations, compliance, and partner relationships. Ideal if you have 8+ years in retirement services and 5+ years leading managers, and want to own strategy, risk, and client experience.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Dallas, TX, US

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

Full-time (regular or temporary) Salary: $180,000 – $270,000 / year + bonus, benefits, equity (for regular employees)

Own next-gen autonomous aircraft concept and tradespace programs in a defense-tech environment. Requires 10+ years technical program management and an active Top Secret clearance with SCI eligibility.

Employer: PwC

Location: Dallas, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 / year + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large SAP implementations, juggling multiple projects and stakeholders while coaching teams. Good match if you have 5+ years experience, strong SAP program management skills, and like client-facing consulting work.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Dallas, TX (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $143,800 – $215,800 / year

Drive strategy for moving customers off legacy broadband/voice to next-gen connectivity, including fiber. This is a high-visibility role working across Product, Network, Operations, and more, with a focus on analytics, AI, and executive reporting.

Employer: DIRTT

Location: Dallas, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact range not listed)

Run interior construction projects end-to-end—budget, schedule, risk, and client communication—for workplaces, healthcare, education, and public sector spaces. Best for someone with 5–8 years PM experience and strong financial/scheduling chops.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Oversee one or more major real estate accounts, including financial performance, staffing, and client relationships. You’ll manage property teams, budgets, construction coordination, and reporting—ideal if you have 8+ years in property management and a real estate license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.