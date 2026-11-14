Dallas retail is busy right now—banks, grocery stores, and big brands are all hiring for front-line and supervisor roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: Prosperity Bank

Prosperity Bank Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, and cash advances while promoting bank products. Great fit if you have 1+ year of cash-handling, strong math skills, and want a professional banking environment.

Employer: Compass

Location: Dallas, TX (Park Cities & North Dallas offices, 100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes incentive programs and full benefits)

Be the go-to contact for real estate agents—train them on Compass tools, help with marketing, and support office events. Good for someone with 2–3 years in customer service, training, hospitality, or office management who likes tech and in-person relationship building.

Employer: iOPEX Technologies

Location: Dallas, TX (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 50+ agent contact center team handling inbound and outbound telco sales leads. Ideal if you have 5+ years contact center experience, 3+ years in leadership, and are comfortable owning KPIs like revenue, conversion, and CSAT.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, 15% store discount, DailyPay, benefits)

Own the layout for non-perishable departments (dairy, frozen, grocery, vitamins) and handle weekly resets. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like organizing shelves, and want a mix of physical work and coordination.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay, 15% discount, DailyPay, benefits)

Supervise cashiers, handle customer issues at the front end, and help with hiring and training. Best for someone with 1–2 years recent cashiering plus some leadership experience who enjoys a fast-paced, healthy grocery vibe.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ring up customers, handle cash/credit, bag groceries, and help with light stocking. Good entry-level role if you have basic math skills, like people, and can lift up to 50 lbs—bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate items, keep aisles clean, and help customers find products. Great if you want a very active job with lots of walking and lifting and some customer interaction.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the meat department with stocking, pricing, and keeping displays clean while following food safety rules. Best for someone with 1+ year meat department experience who can handle cold environments and heavy lifting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, lead the team, and drive sales while delivering “WOW!” customer service. A strong fit if you have leadership experience, some auto parts knowledge, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Motorola Solutions (SCM division)

Location: Dallas, TX (On-site with 1 hybrid day)

Type: Full-time (pipeline role)

Salary: Target base $41,600 + bonus plan

Office-based role helping banks manage delinquent auto loans by coordinating with repossession agents—no collections or sales. Good for someone with 2 years call center customer service, strong computer skills, and solid attention to detail.

Employer: PLS

Location: 3423 W. Camp Wisdom Rd., Dallas, TX 75237

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation)

Be the face of a financial services center—handle transactions, explain products, and keep a balanced cash drawer. Great if you have customer service experience (retail, restaurant, or financial), can stand for long periods, and like talking with people.

Employer: Rooms To Go

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting $15–$17/hour, plus benefits and employee discount

Lead back-of-house work in a furniture showroom—load and wrap furniture, move pieces on the floor, and help keep the store looking sharp. Good for someone who’s physically strong (lift 50 lbs) and okay with a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2417 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers benefits, retirement plans, EAP)

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, merchandising, cash handling, and supervising associates. Great step up if you have retail or grocery management experience and don’t mind lifting up to 55 lbs and doing a bit of everything.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Dallas employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.