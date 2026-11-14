Dallas construction is buzzing right now—lots of work, and plenty of shops hiring at different skill levels. If you’re in the trades (or want to be), this week has several solid options.

Employer: Owen Thomas Group

Owen Thomas Group Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This senior role supports preconstruction with detailed mechanical estimates for HVAC, plumbing, and process work. Good fit if you have 5–10+ years estimating experience and want to lead bids, mentor others, and be client-facing.

Employer: READY Construction

READY Construction Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Lead estimates for ground-up, TI, and design-build projects and work closely with precon and PM teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Crawford Henrichson Construction (CHC Construction)

Crawford Henrichson Construction (CHC Construction) Location: Dallas, TX (Addison-based GC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step-in role if you have 1–3 years estimating or related experience and want to grow with a commercial GC. You’ll help with takeoffs, budgets, bids, and vendor pricing while learning the full estimating process.

Employer: MTSI Industrial Solutions

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on work installing, aligning, and maintaining industrial machinery and conveyors. Good for mechanically minded folks with millwright/rigging experience who don’t mind travel and varied industrial sites.

Employer: StandardAero

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Paint and seal aircraft components using urethanes, enamels, and epoxy paints. Offers healthcare, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, PTO from day one, bonus opportunities, disability, life insurance, and training, with many roles on a 4-day, 10-hour shift schedule.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$37/hour (Apprentice range)

Install and repair commercial electrical systems while learning from experienced electricians. Requires OSHA 10 and a TDLR Electrical Apprentice or Journeyman license, plus offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and steady work.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38–$48/hour (Journeyman range)

Commercial work across data centers, hospitality, multifamily, and more. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and NEC-compliant work, with overtime opportunities and full benefits similar to the apprentice role.

Employer: Dallas County

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (stipend for Journeyman/Master license)

Journey-level facilities electrician role handling installs, troubleshooting, and maintenance on county systems (generators, A/C, controls, etc.). Requires 5+ years experience, a valid Texas driver’s license, and comfort with on-call, overtime, and physical work.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role leading installs of solar, battery storage, Solar Roof, and EV chargers. Requires a state Journeyman Electrician license, comfort working at heights and outdoors, and strong customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.