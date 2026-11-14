Dallas is busy and growing, which means lots of steady work keeping buildings, clubs, and apartments in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in and around Dallas, TX.

Employer: Hai Hospitality (Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba, Loro)

Hai Hospitality (Uchi, Uchiko, Uchiba, Loro) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match)

This role keeps a high-end restaurant running smoothly with cleaning, light repairs, and daily walk-throughs of equipment and grounds. Good fit if you like variety, want benefits, and are interested in growing in the restaurant group.

Employer: Peak Management LLC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (on-call rotation)

(on-call rotation) Pay: Competitive + sign-on bonus, medical, dental, life, PTO (incl. birthday), 401(k) with match

Hands-on maintenance for a 650+ unit community, including HVAC, electrical, and general repairs. Great if you have apartment or technical maintenance experience and want strong benefits and long-term stability.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean by Prime (via IICRC)

Location: Based near Irving / Arlington, TX (DFW area, multiple sites)

Based near (DFW area, multiple sites) Type: Part-time / Internship

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

You’ll clean offices and facilities (sweeping, mopping, restrooms, trash) across different locations, with flexible hours and paid training. Good entry role if you have reliable transportation and want to grow in commercial cleaning.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean (via IICRC)

Location: Dallas, TX (multiple customer sites)

(multiple customer sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Full-time cleaning role keeping customer facilities clean and safe—floors, restrooms, windows, and trash. Comes with paid training, flexible schedules, and advancement opportunities if you want to build a career in facilities care.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean by Prime (via IICRC)

Location: Arlington / DFW Area, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour, plus potential bonuses

Leads commercial cleaning operations: supervising crews, handling client relationships, doing site inspections, and jumping in on cleaning when needed. Ideal if you have 3+ years in cleaning/facilities management and want a leadership role with field work.

Employer: Stonebridge Companies

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Keeps hotel lobbies, elevators, restrooms, and back-of-house areas spotless while responding to guest requests. Good fit if you like hotel work, can be on your feet, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and travel perks.

Employer: Carbon Real Estate Investments (Carbon Residential)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: From $21.00 per hour

Preps vacant apartments for new residents—painting, basic repairs, cleaning, and grounds upkeep—on a 10-day turn schedule. Great for detail-oriented workers with 1–3 years of hands-on maintenance or construction and Spanish language skills.

Employer: Freshwater Group LLC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, In person

Pay: $18.50 – $20.00 per hour

Handles a mix of painting, drywall, basic plumbing and electrical, carpentry, flooring, and general repairs. Good if you’re a multi-trade handyman with your own tools and transportation, looking for PTO and room to advance.

Employer: Champions Social Club Texas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive (plus PTO, sick leave, medical options, 401(k) with match, wellness programs)

Blends housekeeping and light maintenance in a luxury social club—keeping dining rooms and event spaces pristine, doing touch-up repairs, and helping with event setups. Best for those with 2+ years in high-end hospitality or facility care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.