Dallas is buzzing with high-tech builds, data centers, and aerospace work right now. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: OEI | O'BRIEN Engineering + Architecture

OEI | O'BRIEN Engineering + Architecture Location: Dallas, TX (full-time, on-site, occasional travel)

(full-time, on-site, occasional travel) Salary: Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 8 holidays, Simple IRA match

Competitive, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 8 holidays, Simple IRA match Why it’s interesting: Lead mechanical and controls design for DoD and federal facilities using Revit/AutoCAD, with a long federal work pipeline into 2035. Ideal if you’re a Texas PE (or close) with 10+ years in mechanical design and want subject-matter-expert responsibility.

Employer: PROLIM Corporation

PROLIM Corporation Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Senior role (15–17 years’ experience) focused on aircraft and eVTOL loads, CFD data, gust/maneuver loads, and structural interfaces. Good fit if you’re deep in flight mechanics, aerodynamics, and structural dynamics and like cross-team work with CFD, stress, and FEM groups.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for a semiconductor company)

Rise Technical (recruiting for a semiconductor company) Location: Plano, TX (Dallas–Fort Worth area, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 + stock options + health + 401(k)

Why it’s interesting: Own new IC product specs end-to-end, work directly with customers, and coordinate across design, verification, test, and apps. Great if you want more product ownership and customer-facing work in advanced semiconductor development.

Employer: Rise Technical (space semiconductor startup)

Rise Technical (space semiconductor startup) Location: Plano, TX (Dallas–Fort Worth area, on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + stock options + health + 401(k)

Why it’s interesting: Work on mixed-signal ICs for satellites and spacecraft in a fast-growing startup. You’ll build testbenches, run mixed-signal sims, automate regressions, and debug results using Cadence Virtuoso + SPICE + scripting.

Employer: Capgemini Engineering

Location: Dallas, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,150 – $174,000 base , plus potential incentives and a full benefits package

, plus potential incentives and a full benefits package Why it’s interesting: Senior RF PA design role (7+ years) working on Doherty PAs, load-pull, DPD interaction, and high-performance wireless systems. Strong fit if you like deep RF design, simulation, and hands-on lab work.

Employer: Conrad Consulting (for a structural consultancy)

Conrad Consulting (for a structural consultancy) Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid after onboarding)

(hybrid after onboarding) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 , plus 100% employer-paid health/dental/vision , 401(k) match, generous PTO

, plus , 401(k) match, generous PTO Why it’s interesting: Mid-level structural role (3+ years, EIT required) doing analysis, design, and drawings in Revit/AutoCAD across varied project types. Good if you want steady growth toward PE and more project ownership.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (includes Dallas market; hybrid with 25–50% travel)

(includes Dallas market; hybrid with 25–50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 , plus benefits, PPTO, 401(k), potential bonus/stock

, plus benefits, PPTO, 401(k), potential bonus/stock Why it’s interesting: High-impact SME role leading I&C for hyperscale data centers—BAS, PLC/SCADA, EPMS, analytics, and FDD. Ideal for a PE with 15+ years in controls who wants to set standards, mentor teams, and steer large mission-critical programs.

Employer: SmithGroup

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid/flexible)

(hybrid/flexible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000 – $115,000 + performance bonus , strong benefits, extra Fridays off

, strong benefits, extra Fridays off Why it’s interesting: Lead complex healthcare, S&T, higher-ed, and commercial projects, manage CDs and CA, and mentor junior staff. Great for a licensed architect (10+ years) who enjoys client-facing work and multi-disciplinary coordination.

Employer: Transcend Softech LLC

Transcend Softech LLC Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Niche role owning ScanBox / GOM ATOS automated inspection programs in a high-precision environment. Strong match if you have 3+ years with ScanBox, GOM Inspect Professional, and solid GD&T skills, especially from aerospace or MRO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full description sparks ideas or related roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.