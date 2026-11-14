Dallas is buzzing with front office and admin roles right now, from corporate HQs to law firms and vet clinics. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Wingstop Restaurants Inc. Location: Dallas, TX (Global Support Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports 2+ senior leaders with complex calendars, travel, board meetings, and confidential projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years C‑suite support, love fast-paced work, and want strong perks like unlimited PTO, bonus plan, stock purchase, 401(k) match, and parental leave.

Employer: Delta Dallas (recruiting for a professional services firm)

(recruiting for a professional services firm) Location: Dallas, TX – Fully Onsite

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $85K

High-visibility EA role supporting senior leadership in a polished, client-facing environment. Ideal if you bring strong executive presence, top-tier communication skills, and advanced MS Office; they’re open to candidates with fewer years of experience who are truly sharp and professional.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.18/hour + $5.42/hour Health & Welfare

Support the Office of Principal Legal Advisor (ICE) with file management, mail, scanning, data entry, and FOIA-related tasks. Requires HS diploma, 1+ year office experience, strong computer skills, and ability to pass a federal background check and obtain DHS ICE T2 clearance.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Front desk role in a luxury residential setting, handling phones, visitors, packages, payments, and general office support. Good match if you have 2–3 years front desk/customer service, type 40+ WPM, and want benefits, paid holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: RBC Wealth Management

Location: 100 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed

Back-office operations role handling cashiering, client checks/securities, trade corrections, and mail for a complex of branch offices. Needs 1+ year office experience, strong MS Office, and attention to detail; offers a bonus-eligible total rewards program, flexible benefits, and growth across RBC.

Employer: Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field (World Class Automotive Organization)

(World Class Automotive Organization) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (4-day work week, 10-hour shifts)

Full-time (4-day work week, 10-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Be the first point of contact at a luxury-focused dealership—greeting guests, routing calls, supporting sales and service, and handling light admin. Standout perks include a 4-day work week, paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Law Offices of Nick Nemeth, PLLC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $15/hour

Entry-level front desk role at a law office with set shifts (6:30–2:30 or 9:30–5:30). You’ll greet clients, manage phones, calendars, and mail, and support the legal team. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO; bilingual is a plus.

Employer: Vickery Place Animal Hospital

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role at a busy animal hospital, handling phones, scheduling, check-in/out, payments, and client communication. Great if you love pets and people and want medical/dental/vision, paid time off, parental leave, staff pet discounts, and training through Innovetive University.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.