Dallas neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden goodies to home storage and more. Take a look and see if something fits your home, yard, or next project.

Item: Sycamore tree sapling in a gallon pot

Condition: Not planted yet; needs a permanent home

Location: Oak Park Estates / Druid Hills, Dallas, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This sycamore sapling came from a tree giveaway, but the current owner doesn’t have enough space. Sycamores grow very large and need lots of space and sun, so this is best for a big yard or open land. Free to someone who can give it room to grow.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Tires (listing titled “Harry Hines tires shop M”)

Condition: New

Location: Dallas, TX (check listing for exact area near Harry Hines)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listing for new tires connected to a shop on or near Harry Hines. Details like sizes and how many tires are included are not listed, so you’ll need to message the poster for specifics and to confirm they’re free.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Azure 24" stainless steel beverage cooler

Condition: Used – Good cosmetic condition, but does not cool

Location: Dallas, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This is a 24-inch beverage cooler that still powers on but no longer cools. Originally about $1,200 six years ago. Good for someone who knows how to repair appliances or needs it for parts or as a non-cooled storage cabinet.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Garbage bin / storage bin

Condition: New

Location: North Dallas 75252

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Simple new garbage bin being given away for free. Could be used as a trash can or for general storage in a garage, laundry room, or closet. Located in north Dallas (75252).

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Assorted empty glass jars with lids

Condition: Clean, ready for reuse

Location: McCallum Highlands, Dallas, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A large collection of glass jars with lids, from various brands. Great for storage, crafts, or holiday projects. The poster says there are enough for a full classroom project or for someone making special Christmas crafts to give or sell.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Dallas tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.