Dallas is busy building and running the energy systems that keep the city moving. Here are a few solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now.

Employer: Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role helping install and maintain natural gas lines, meters, and regulators. You’ll work outdoors in all weather, use heavy equipment, keep safety records, and get on-the-job training and certifications. Requires high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license; must be able to lift and carry up to 88 lbs and pass DOT/PHMSA drug and background checks.

Employer: PTS Advance (Power Engineering – PWR-ENG)

PTS Advance (Power Engineering – PWR-ENG) Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid; also open to several other TX/FL cities)

(hybrid; also open to several other TX/FL cities) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Senior leadership role running regional electric distribution engineering teams. You’ll oversee project delivery, budgets, and quality, while also driving business development and growth. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering, PE license, and 12+ years of related experience, ideally in utilities or consulting. Comes with a 401(k) match, PTO, 10 holidays, health benefits, disability and life insurance, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward Renewable Energy Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, 24/7 shift work

Salary: Not listed

Control-room role helping run a fleet of wind, solar, and energy storage plants from a 24/7 Operations Control Center. You’ll monitor plant and grid conditions, log events, follow NERC and ISO/RTO rules, and work 12-hour rotating shifts (days/nights, weekends, holidays). Open to candidates with 0–2 years in utility, power plant, military, or other safety-critical work; high school diploma/GED required, with training and PJM Generation Operator certification expected within six months.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—utilities and energy roles in Dallas tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.