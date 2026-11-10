🔬 Dallas Science & Research Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Dallas is quietly becoming a serious hub for advanced science, economics, and AI research work. If you’ve got a PhD or deep quant skills, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Dallas, TX (up to 10% travel)

(up to 10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Deadline: Recruiting ends 12/31/26

Lead cutting-edge research in fault-tolerant quantum computing, quantum error correction, and resource estimation inside Deloitte’s Innovation & Delivery Transformation group. Ideal if you have a PhD in a quantum-related field, 5+ years of research experience, and want to turn deep theory into real client-facing prototypes and roadmaps.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (Dallas-based applicants welcome)

Type: Hourly contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Use your PhD-level physics skills to train and stress-test large language models on advanced physics problems. Fully remote, flexible hours, and focused on writing rigorous problems and solutions that help AI reason correctly about the physical world.

Employer: Secretariat

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000

Senior role leading cases on antitrust, IP, and high-stakes economic analysis for top law firms, regulators, and major companies. Great fit if you have 6–10 years in consulting or similar, strong skills in tools like Stata/R/Databricks, and want to manage teams and complex litigation-focused projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.