Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Technology

UT Southwestern tests new snake-like surgery robot

5 days ago

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have helped develop a snake-inspired robot designed to move through the small intestine, which is hard for doctors to reach and examine. In preclinical testing, the new device was able to perform imaging, take tissue samples (biopsies), and deliver fluids, which could one day help gastroenterologists better diagnose and treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other small intestine problems.

This content is adapted from materials provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments