UT Southwestern tests new snake-like surgery robot

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have helped develop a snake-inspired robot designed to move through the small intestine, which is hard for doctors to reach and examine. In preclinical testing, the new device was able to perform imaging, take tissue samples (biopsies), and deliver fluids, which could one day help gastroenterologists better diagnose and treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other small intestine problems.

This content is adapted from materials provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center