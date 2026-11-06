📣 Dallas Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles

Dallas is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from entry-level event roles to six-figure territory and global account jobs.

Here are several solid options hiring in Dallas, TX across different experience levels.

Employer: RGP

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000 base + incentives

You’ll drive revenue by researching accounts, generating and qualifying leads, and booking meetings for the sales team while managing a high-volume pipeline in Salesforce. Good fit if you have 2–3 years in inside sales or business development and want strong training plus full corporate benefits.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX (South Central territory)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit independent insurance agencies (about 20 visits per week), train them on web tools and products, and help grow targeted lines. Great if you like being on the road, presenting, and building long-term agency relationships.

Employer: ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies

Location: Dallas, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000 base + sales incentives

Own the Dallas territory selling precision oral appliances for sleep apnea to sleep physicians, dentists, and DME providers. Ideal for someone with medical device or sleep-medicine sales experience who likes building a territory from the ground up.

Employer: POW Marketing

Location: Dallas, TX (on-site, events)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid training + performance bonuses)

High-energy, face-to-face sales at events and pop-ups, representing client brands and driving sign-ups or purchases. Good entry point if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want paid training plus fast growth potential.

Employer: 101Media

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid, in-city meetings)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + commission (range not listed)

You’ll sell social, content, influencer, paid ads, email, and event services to local businesses and own renewals on a retainer book. Perfect if you’ve got 3+ years B2B services sales, know marketing lingo, and like being out at local events and networking nights.

Employer: Verto People

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 base + bonus

Lead sales for diesel generators and power equipment, manage a sales team, and own pricing and strategy with contractors, engineers, and distributors. Strong match if you’re already in power generation sales and ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Relation Insurance Services

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$95,000 + potential incentive

Manage commercial insurance clients end-to-end: coverage strategy, renewals, remarketing, and claims support. Best for licensed P&C pros with 5+ years commercial account management who want a client-facing, advisory role.

Employer: Hisun Motors Corp., U.S.A.

Location: Dallas, TX (on-site with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow and support a dealer network for UTVs and ATVs—prospecting new dealers, doing demos, and representing Hisun at trade shows. Great if you love powersports or automotive and enjoy building long-term dealer partnerships.

Employer: Bodycote

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support sales by preparing detailed quotes for Braze and other thermal processing services, using Salesforce and working closely with sales, operations, and legal. Good fit if you’re analytical, can read blueprints, and have 1–3 years in quoting/pricing or business analytics.

Employer: Victaulic

Location: Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 base + uncapped incentives

Own a construction-focused territory selling mechanical pipe joining systems to contractors, engineers, and owners. Ideal if you have value-based sales experience in construction/PVF and like being on job sites and at industry events.

Employer: Kyros Human Capital

Location: Dallas, TX (field + some work-from-home flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based + bonuses (base not listed)

You’ll generate leads, travel to client meetings, and close deals while documenting everything in a CRM. Good for someone with outside sales experience who wants upside on commissions and room to advance.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Dallas, TX (prefers NYC, but role listed for Dallas)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $292,000–$383,300 total target (U.S. range)

Lead a large global financial services account, owning strategy, C‑suite relationships, and complex Cisco solution sales worldwide. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years managing major global accounts in tech and deep knowledge of networking, security, and cloud.

Application window expected to close: 11/14/2026

Employer: Ziflow

Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Partner with sales to run technical demos, solve integration issues, and build proofs of concept for big-name brands using Ziflow’s creative collaboration platform. Great if you have 2+ years in a customer-facing tech role and enjoy both problem-solving and presenting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on territory, hybrid options, and exact expectations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.