⚖️ Dallas Legal Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $365K+

Dallas is buzzing with legal and compliance roles right now, from junior staff to senior counsel. If you’re in law or compliance and anywhere near DFW, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Verto People

Verto People Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $250,000 per year

Lead legal strategy for a power generation and industrial equipment business with operations in the US and Australia. You’ll own corporate governance, commercial contracts, compliance, risk, and be the key legal advisor to the CEO and senior team.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas defense firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas defense firm) Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote, Texas-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $170,000 + quarterly bonus

Defense-side construction defect role handling commercial, residential, and pool cases with insurance-backed litigation. True partner-track around 6–7 years, no portable book needed, and strong benefits.

Employer: BCG Attorney Search (for an elite Texas-headquartered firm)

BCG Attorney Search (for an elite Texas-headquartered firm) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $260,000 – $365,000 (top-of-market)

3–5 year finance associate role working on syndicated lending, acquisition financings, and asset-based lending for lenders and borrowers. Great training, direct partner access, and strong career development in a high-end finance/energy platform.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a national Am Law firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a national Am Law firm) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive Am Law package (not specified)

Join a Chambers-ranked healthcare litigation team handling managed care disputes, False Claims Act matters, and government investigations. You’ll get early client contact, trial-focused work, and a clear platform for long-term advancement.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential Dallas firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a confidential Dallas firm) Location: Dallas, TX (fully remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $150,000+ (DOE)

Purely transactional commercial real estate role with lender-side and institutional deals. Level-flexible from ~3+ years, with potential partner track and a 1,900-hour target plus standard benefits.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas defense firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (for an established Texas defense firm) Location: Dallas, TX (remote, Texas-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $170,000 + quarterly bonus

Defense-side PI role covering auto, trucking, multi-party injury, and general liability. All associates are on a partner track by default, with no business development expectations and strong culture-focused perks.

Employer: Milliman

Location: Remote (US-based; supports Health division)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $131,600 – $249,780 (range varies by state)

In-house counsel role focused on SaaS and software licensing, NDAs, MSAs, BAAs, and consulting agreements. Fully remote with strong national benefits, light travel (up to 10%), and a closing date of November 20, 2026.

Employer: McGregor & Oblad PLLC

Location: Dallas, TX (DFW-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base salary + commission (amount not specified)

Handle removal defense and asylum cases before the Dallas Immigration Court, plus related adjustment, consular, and waiver work. Flexible schedule, bilingual support staff, and earnings that grow with your caseload; target start December 2026 (flexible).

Employer: GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Technology)

GamblingCareers.com (for Aristocrat Technology) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not specified (pay-for-performance with bonuses/benefits)

Lead global import/export compliance, trade audits, HTS/ECCN classification, FTAs, and sanctions oversight. Ideal for a 6+ year trade compliance pro who wants to own global standards and partner with logistics and sourcing teams.

Employer: Porter Legal Group, PLLC

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $40,000 per year

Support immigration and criminal defense attorneys with Spanish/English translation, client communication, and auditing paralegal work and deadlines. Great fit if you’re fully bilingual and want solid benefits and steady office work.

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP

Location: Dallas, TX (remote/hybrid hours in PT)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range varies by state (examples: ~$71K–$122K)

Firm-wide e-filing specialist role managing electronic court filings across state and federal courts. You’ll be the go-to expert on e-filing rules and tech, working 12:00 PM–7:30 PM PT, with bonus eligibility and strong benefits; applications accepted through November 27, 2026.

Employer: gpac (for a respected Dallas litigation firm)

(for a respected Dallas litigation firm) Location: Downtown Dallas, TX (in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $157,500 – $177,500+ base + $17,500 bonus at 1,850 hours

3–4 year commercial litigator role with a real path to partnership as senior shareholders retire. You’ll get meaningful client contact, complex cases, and a clear succession plan.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Dallas legal roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.