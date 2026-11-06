💰 Dallas Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Dallas is buzzing with finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on billing to senior leadership and advisory work. If you’re numbers-focused, there’s likely something here that fits your lane.

Employer: gpac (for a top local CPA firm)

gpac (for a top local CPA firm) Location: Dallas, TX (hybrid/remote)

(hybrid/remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$160,000 base + full benefits

Lead audits, reviews, and compilations while supervising staff at a growing local CPA firm. Great fit if you have 5+ years in public accounting and a CPA and want high impact plus flexibility.

Employer: HF Sinclair

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive benefits)

Deep dive into financial modeling, budgeting, forecasting, and capital analysis for a major energy company. Ideal for someone with 3–5+ years of finance/accounting experience and strong Excel/SAP/PowerBI skills.

Employer: W3Global (for a mid-sized law firm)

(for a mid-sized law firm) Location: Far North Dallas, TX (75252)

Type: Full-time, direct hire, on-site

Salary: Competitive (plus full benefits)

Handle accounts payable and client billing in a stable law firm setting with private office, free parking, and fitness center access. Best for candidates with 2+ years of law firm accounting and strong data-entry skills.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits + perks)

Lead a high-volume AP team (onshore + offshore), own invoice processing, month-end close tasks, SOX support, and 1099s. Great move if you have 5+ years AP and 2+ years in AP leadership and like fast-growing, multi-location operations.

Employer: Homecare Homebase

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Own subscription and services billing in Zuora, working closely with cross-functional teams. Good fit if you bring strong billing process knowledge and solid accounting fundamentals and want room for professional growth.

Employer: Robert Half (for a rapidly growing multi-entity company)

(for a rapidly growing multi-entity company) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Not listed (offers excellent benefits)

Newly created role leading day-to-day accounting and AP, monthly close, and process improvements across multiple entities. Ideal for an experienced Accounting Manager (5+ years) who enjoys building teams and systems in a high-growth environment.

Employer: Bennett Thrasher

Location: Dallas, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the healthcare side of an M&A/TAS practice with a path to partner for the right person. Perfect for someone with 7+ years of financial due diligence/quality of earnings and deep healthcare transaction experience.

Employer: Bennett Thrasher

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with partners on international tax compliance and consulting, including complex calculations and form reviews. Great for a CPA (or in progress) with 2+ years of international tax and strong Excel and research skills.

Employer: Frontline Source Group – Nationwide Staffing & Executive Search (for a downtown client)

(for a downtown client) Location: Dallas, TX (downtown, in-office)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Salary + cost-of-living bonus, plus benefits

Hands-on generalist accounting role working on reconciliations, financial statements, QuickBooks, and advanced Excel files. Nice match if you like being involved in day-to-day details across the whole accounting function.

Employer: RLI Insurance Company

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, flexible/hybrid options

Salary: $111,357 – $156,093 base, plus bonus and ESOP

Own and grow a Management Liability (D&O, EPL, etc.) portfolio with strong broker relationships and underwriting autonomy. Best for someone with 5+ years commercial underwriting and a track record of profitable books.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Dallas finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.