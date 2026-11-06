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🔧 Dallas Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Dallas is busy and hiring, especially for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Production Associate – Custodian
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Clean and maintain the inside and outside of a Cintas facility while following health and safety rules. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus training and growth opportunities.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group
- Location: Dallas, TX 75247
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.00–$29.00 per hour (DOE)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
Maintain and repair production and packaging equipment in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can troubleshoot machines, and like steady weekday hours with health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
Cleaner
- Employer: Truck ECM
- Location: Dallas, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour
- Language: Spanish required
Help keep a new TruckECM location spotless by cleaning offices, restrooms, and common areas. Great for someone reliable and detail-oriented who wants steady hours, can work independently, and speaks Spanish.
Bilingual Warehouse Janitorial Site Supervisor
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Lead a janitorial team in a warehouse setting, handling scheduling, training, safety, and budgets. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with 4+ years of supervisory experience in janitorial, distribution, or building maintenance and looking for benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
3rd Shift General Cleaners (3128)
- Employer: HES Facilities Management
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Night-shift role handling sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, restroom cleaning, and floor care in an educational facility. Good if you have reliable transportation, can pass a background check, and don’t mind a physically active, fast-paced job.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Spark by Hilton Dallas Market Center
- Location: Dallas, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour
Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle laundry, and restock supplies at a Hilton-branded hotel. Ideal if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience, like working in hospitality, and can work varied shifts including weekends and holidays.
Warehouse Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour, with possible progressive pay increases at select sites
Join the warehouse cleaning crew handling restrooms, break areas, offices, sweeping, mopping, trash, and deep cleaning. This is a good fit if you can lift up to 49 lbs, walk/stand 10–12 hours, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and Quick Pay.
Warehouse Shift Lead
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 per hour, with potential progressive pay increases at select sites
Lead a cleaning crew in a warehouse, support operations, and still jump in on cleaning tasks when needed. Great for someone with 1+ year of leadership experience, who can follow OSHA and safety rules, and is comfortable working varying days/nights including weekends.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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