🔧 Dallas Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Dallas is busy and hiring, especially for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Clean and maintain the inside and outside of a Cintas facility while following health and safety rules. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays, plus training and growth opportunities.

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

Location: Dallas, TX 75247

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$29.00 per hour (DOE)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Maintain and repair production and packaging equipment in a manufacturing setting. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can troubleshoot machines, and like steady weekday hours with health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Truck ECM

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Language: Spanish required

Help keep a new TruckECM location spotless by cleaning offices, restrooms, and common areas. Great for someone reliable and detail-oriented who wants steady hours, can work independently, and speaks Spanish.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Lead a janitorial team in a warehouse setting, handling scheduling, training, safety, and budgets. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with 4+ years of supervisory experience in janitorial, distribution, or building maintenance and looking for benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: HES Facilities Management

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Night-shift role handling sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, trash, restroom cleaning, and floor care in an educational facility. Good if you have reliable transportation, can pass a background check, and don’t mind a physically active, fast-paced job.

Employer: Spark by Hilton Dallas Market Center

Location: Dallas, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle laundry, and restock supplies at a Hilton-branded hotel. Ideal if you have housekeeping or janitorial experience, like working in hospitality, and can work varied shifts including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour, with possible progressive pay increases at select sites

Join the warehouse cleaning crew handling restrooms, break areas, offices, sweeping, mopping, trash, and deep cleaning. This is a good fit if you can lift up to 49 lbs, walk/stand 10–12 hours, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and Quick Pay.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00 per hour, with potential progressive pay increases at select sites

Lead a cleaning crew in a warehouse, support operations, and still jump in on cleaning tasks when needed. Great for someone with 1+ year of leadership experience, who can follow OSHA and safety rules, and is comfortable working varying days/nights including weekends.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.