🚌 Dallas Transportation Jobs With Multiple Solid Pay Options

Dallas is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who can drive, fix, or support vehicles. Here are several transportation roles hiring now, from shuttle drivers to diesel techs.

Employer: Circuit

Circuit Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour + medical/dental/vision after 3 months

+ medical/dental/vision after 3 months Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30am–2:30pm or 11:30/12:30pm–7:30pm

If you like talking with people and driving around town, this role has set weekday shifts and a fun, community-focused vibe using electric shuttles.

Employer: Greyhound Lines, Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.40/hour

Perks: Guaranteed annual raises, up to 10% ASE pay boost, up to 6 weeks PTO, Greyhound travel perks, strong health coverage (company covers up to 93%)

Hands-on role keeping over-the-road buses safe and road-ready. Great fit if you have 2+ years diesel experience and want union protection, steady raises, and paid training.

Employer: True Haven Express (independent contractor)

True Haven Express (independent contractor) Location: Rockwall routes, Dallas area, TX

Type: 1099 Contract

Pay: $215 per route, per day

Schedule: Routes available 7 days a week

You’ll run set delivery routes out of Sam’s Club and Walmart in Rockwall. Best for drivers who already own a cargo or Sprinter van and want steady contract work with weekly pay.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time (regional)

Full-time (regional) Pay: $1,600–$1,750 per week + $500 sign-on bonus

+ Home Time: Home weekly – out 5 days, home 2 days

– out 5 days, home 2 days Miles: 2,400–2,600/week, no-touch freight, East of I-35

Solid option if you have at least 6 months OTR or regional experience and want predictable miles, weekly home time, and steady freight.

Employer: Express International Inc.

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $25/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Schedule: Night shift only

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, FSA, life insurance, paid training

You’ll drive and monitor autonomous vehicles during testing and Uber passenger rides. Great for safe, tech-comfortable drivers 25+ with at least 3 years of U.S. license history and an Uber Driver account (or willing to create one).

Employer: City of Dallas

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, Civil Service

Pay Range: $27.45 – $32.58/hour (starting offer depends on experience)

You’ll handle senior-level maintenance and repair on heavy equipment, vehicles, and plant gear for the city’s sanitation operations. Good fit if you have 4+ years of heavy equipment/HVAC/mechanical work and a Class A or B CDL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; transportation roles in Dallas tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.