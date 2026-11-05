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Dallas
Dallas Animal Services waives dog adoption fees
3 days ago
Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is waiving all dog adoption fees, including for four featured dogs: Cooper (A1299986), Connor (A1299936), Titan (A1299907), and Sable (A1299982), ranging from 1–5 years old and 44–78 pounds. Each adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, and current vaccinations at no extra cost. View all adoptable pets at BeDallas90.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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