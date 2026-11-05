Dallas Animal Services waives dog adoption fees

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is waiving all dog adoption fees, including for four featured dogs: Cooper (A1299986), Connor (A1299936), Titan (A1299907), and Sable (A1299982), ranging from 1–5 years old and 44–78 pounds. Each adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, and current vaccinations at no extra cost. View all adoptable pets at BeDallas90.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center