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Dallas
Dallas Animal Services highlights Pet Support team
2 days ago
During National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is honoring its Pet Support team, which helps residents who find stray pets, need support to keep their pets at home, or are thinking about surrendering an animal. The team offers guidance, resources, and care to help Dallas residents and their pets through hard situations.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
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