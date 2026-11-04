👔 Dallas Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Dallas leadership hiring is running hot right now—especially in construction, tech, and consulting. If you’re ready to step into a bigger management seat, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and fully remote options.

Employer: Roylo Partners

Roylo Partners Location: Dallas, TX (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead day-to-day project schedules, stakeholder updates, and campaign delivery with strong onboarding and coaching. Great fit if you want hands-on PM experience and clear growth in a structured environment.

Employer: Mosaic Residential

Location: Dallas, TX (regional role, frequent travel to Houston & region)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $125,000/year + quarterly bonuses (up to 20%)

Oversee multifamily communities across Texas, driving team performance, budgets, and resident satisfaction. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and apartment discounts in the Mosaic portfolio.

Employer: 92Techno

92Techno Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $150,000–$170,000/year

Run large industrial and manufacturing builds from preconstruction through closeout, including budgets, safety, and client relationships. Ideal for a construction PM with 10+ years’ experience and comfort leading complex, multi-stakeholder projects.

Employer: GDT – General Datatech

GDT – General Datatech Location: Remote (Dallas or Minneapolis/St. Paul preferred)

Type: Contract-to-hire, remote

Contract-to-hire, remote Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple enterprise tech projects across platforms like SAP, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, using Agile methods. Good for seasoned IT PMs who like translating business needs into technical delivery.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a restoration contractor)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a restoration contractor) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: Not listed (revenue target $1.5–$2M/year in project volume)

Own restoration rebuild jobs from inspection to completion, including Xactimate estimating, insurance negotiations, and subcontractor management. Includes performance incentives, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle/tech allowances.

Employer: Verto People (for a power generation company)

Verto People (for a power generation company) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: Up to $125,000/year + overtime (1.5x over 40 hrs)

Lead shop and field generator service operations, managing technicians, safety, and profitability. Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. schedule plus eligibility for company benefit programs.

Employer: CoreWeave

Location: Dallas, TX (regular travel to data center sites)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $143,000–$210,000/year + bonus + equity

Serve as the owner’s rep on $100M+ hyperscale data center projects, with a heavy focus on MEP and low-voltage systems. Strong match for leaders with 7+ years construction PM and 3+ years data center experience.

Employer: Frontline Source Group (search firm for a K–12 owner)

Frontline Source Group (search firm for a K–12 owner) Location: Dallas, TX (on-site, multi-year program)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: Not listed (includes salary + cost-of-living bonus)

Oversee a large K–12 capital program with multiple renovations and new builds in active school environments. Requires PMP and 10–15 years of K–12/institutional construction leadership; offers PTO, 75% benefits coverage, and 401(k).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Dallas, TX (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000–$252,200/year + potential incentive

Lead workstreams on banking and capital markets transformation, from new product launches to platform migrations. Great for consultants with 4+ years in financial services/consulting and comfort presenting to senior stakeholders.

Employer: GH Engage (recruiting for a DFW general contractor)

GH Engage (recruiting for a DFW general contractor) Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Take full ownership of an $85M ground-up middle school project, with a strong pipeline of future school work. Designed for PMs with GC experience and K–12/education projects, and offers a clear path to Senior PM.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (US-based; Dallas eligible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (TX range): $173,000–$233,000/year + equity & stipends

Own a key growth lever by scaling platform and payment partnerships that onboard many merchants at once. Fully remote with 100% paid health coverage, stock purchase plan, and strong focus on product-led growth.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year + discretionary bonus

Lead complex business and tech initiatives across the full lifecycle, often involving AI and cross-functional teams. Good fit if you have 5–7 years PM experience, enjoy executive-facing work, and want strong performance-based growth.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national low-voltage contractor)

CyberCoders (for a national low-voltage contractor) Location: Dallas, TX (DFW market focus)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year

Help launch and grow a new DFW operation for a national low-voltage firm, leading projects and building the field team. Includes per diem for travel, car & cell allowance, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and 3 weeks PTO.

Employer: PwC

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year + annual bonus

Set strategy and lead Oracle Cloud ERP/EPM finance transformations, mentoring teams and shaping next-gen finance functions. Best for leaders with 10+ years experience and 5+ years in Oracle Cloud implementations.

Employer: PwC – Strategy&

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + annual bonus

Lead corporate strategy projects for tech clients, from market analysis to growth and cost initiatives. Ideal for consultants with 5+ years strategy experience who enjoy mentoring teams and presenting to senior execs.

Employer: Stranger Soccer

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: License/owner-operator (entrepreneurial role)

License/owner-operator (entrepreneurial role) Salary: Not listed (business ownership model)

Run your own local soccer operation under the Stranger Soccer brand—securing fields, building a team, and growing a player community. Great if you love football (soccer) and want to own and grow a community-focused sports business.

If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.