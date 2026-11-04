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Dallas
👔 Dallas Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
3 days ago
Dallas leadership hiring is running hot right now—especially in construction, tech, and consulting. If you’re ready to step into a bigger management seat, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and fully remote options.
Project Manager – Roylo Partners
- Employer: Roylo Partners
- Location: Dallas, TX (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Lead day-to-day project schedules, stakeholder updates, and campaign delivery with strong onboarding and coaching. Great fit if you want hands-on PM experience and clear growth in a structured environment.
Regional Director of Operations – Mosaic Residential
- Employer: Mosaic Residential
- Location: Dallas, TX (regional role, frequent travel to Houston & region)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $125,000/year + quarterly bonuses (up to 20%)
Oversee multifamily communities across Texas, driving team performance, budgets, and resident satisfaction. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and apartment discounts in the Mosaic portfolio.
Project Manager – Industrial Construction – 92Techno
- Employer: 92Techno
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: $150,000–$170,000/year
Run large industrial and manufacturing builds from preconstruction through closeout, including budgets, safety, and client relationships. Ideal for a construction PM with 10+ years’ experience and comfort leading complex, multi-stakeholder projects.
Sr Project/Product Manager (Technical PM) – GDT
- Employer: GDT – General Datatech
- Location: Remote (Dallas or Minneapolis/St. Paul preferred)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, remote
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple enterprise tech projects across platforms like SAP, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, using Agile methods. Good for seasoned IT PMs who like translating business needs into technical delivery.
Construction Project Manager – Restoration – CyberCoders
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a restoration contractor)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: Not listed (revenue target $1.5–$2M/year in project volume)
Own restoration rebuild jobs from inspection to completion, including Xactimate estimating, insurance negotiations, and subcontractor management. Includes performance incentives, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and vehicle/tech allowances.
Service Manager / Generator Service Manager – Verto People
- Employer: Verto People (for a power generation company)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: Up to $125,000/year + overtime (1.5x over 40 hrs)
Lead shop and field generator service operations, managing technicians, safety, and profitability. Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. schedule plus eligibility for company benefit programs.
Senior Construction Manager – Data Center Construction – CoreWeave
- Employer: CoreWeave
- Location: Dallas, TX (regular travel to data center sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,000–$210,000/year + bonus + equity
Serve as the owner’s rep on $100M+ hyperscale data center projects, with a heavy focus on MEP and low-voltage systems. Strong match for leaders with 7+ years construction PM and 3+ years data center experience.
Senior Program Manager, K–12 Construction – Frontline Source Group
- Employer: Frontline Source Group (search firm for a K–12 owner)
- Location: Dallas, TX (on-site, multi-year program)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Not listed (includes salary + cost-of-living bonus)
Oversee a large K–12 capital program with multiple renovations and new builds in active school environments. Requires PMP and 10–15 years of K–12/institutional construction leadership; offers PTO, 75% benefits coverage, and 401(k).
Senior Consultant, Banking & Capital Markets Transformation – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Dallas, TX (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000–$252,200/year + potential incentive
Lead workstreams on banking and capital markets transformation, from new product launches to platform migrations. Great for consultants with 4+ years in financial services/consulting and comfort presenting to senior stakeholders.
Project Manager – K–12 Construction – GH Engage
- Employer: GH Engage (recruiting for a DFW general contractor)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take full ownership of an $85M ground-up middle school project, with a strong pipeline of future school work. Designed for PMs with GC experience and K–12/education projects, and offers a clear path to Senior PM.
Senior Product Manager, 1:Many Merchant Growth – Affirm
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Remote-first (US-based; Dallas eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (TX range): $173,000–$233,000/year + equity & stipends
Own a key growth lever by scaling platform and payment partnerships that onboard many merchants at once. Fully remote with 100% paid health coverage, stock purchase plan, and strong focus on product-led growth.
Project Manager – Alvarez & Marsal
- Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year + discretionary bonus
Lead complex business and tech initiatives across the full lifecycle, often involving AI and cross-functional teams. Good fit if you have 5–7 years PM experience, enjoy executive-facing work, and want strong performance-based growth.
Sr Project Manager – Low Voltage Infrastructure – CyberCoders
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national low-voltage contractor)
- Location: Dallas, TX (DFW market focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year
Help launch and grow a new DFW operation for a national low-voltage firm, leading projects and building the field team. Includes per diem for travel, car & cell allowance, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and 3 weeks PTO.
Oracle Cloud Finance – Director – PwC
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$410,000/year + annual bonus
Set strategy and lead Oracle Cloud ERP/EPM finance transformations, mentoring teams and shaping next-gen finance functions. Best for leaders with 10+ years experience and 5+ years in Oracle Cloud implementations.
Strategy& Corporate Strategy Consulting Manager – Technology Sector – PwC
- Employer: PwC – Strategy&
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + annual bonus
Lead corporate strategy projects for tech clients, from market analysis to growth and cost initiatives. Ideal for consultants with 5+ years strategy experience who enjoy mentoring teams and presenting to senior execs.
License Owner, Dallas – Stranger Soccer
- Employer: Stranger Soccer
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: License/owner-operator (entrepreneurial role)
- Salary: Not listed (business ownership model)
Run your own local soccer operation under the Stranger Soccer brand—securing fields, building a team, and growing a player community. Great if you love football (soccer) and want to own and grow a community-focused sports business.
If one of these catches your eye, open the link, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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