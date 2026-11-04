🎨 Dallas Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring

Dallas’ creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in design, media, and experiential work. If you’re in arts, design, or content, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote (listed from Dallas, TX)

(listed from Dallas, TX) Type: Hourly Contract

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote, flexible work recording Italian voice lines and reviewing AI‑generated speech. Great fit if you’re a native/near‑native Italian speaker with a pro home studio who wants to work on cutting‑edge AI without any voice cloning.

Employer: Freeman Company

Location: Dallas, TX (in‑person)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on prepress role prepping files for print for a major live‑events company. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, know Adobe Creative Suite and print workflows, and want full‑time work with benefits like medical, dental, PTO, and retirement match.

Employer: Creative Circle (for an architectural design firm)

(for an architectural design firm) Location: Dallas, TX (onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Lead media strategy for a top architecture firm—pitching stories, landing press, and shaping thought leadership. Best for someone with 5+ years in PR/media relations and strong writing who’s ready to own national and industry coverage.

Employer: Creative Circle

Location: Dallas, TX (onsite for onboarding; collaborative team)

Type: Contract, part‑time (about 20–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Ongoing design work across digital, social, email, and marketing for an established brand. Great if you have 3+ years of design experience, a strong portfolio, and are comfortable juggling multiple projects within set brand guidelines.

Employer: Genesco Sports Enterprises (GSE Live)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role between senior designer and emerging creative lead, working on sports, entertainment, and experiential campaigns. Perfect if you have 5–8 years of agency‑style design experience and want to concept big ideas and still stay hands‑on with the work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Dallas creative teams are growing, and getting your work in front of them now can open doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.