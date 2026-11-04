🏭 Dallas Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings at $120K+

Dallas manufacturing is buzzing right now, from high-tech solar to hands-on fabrication. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you like building real things and seeing the results.

Employer: Riccione Resources, Inc.

Riccione Resources, Inc. Location: North Dallas, TX (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K–$160K + bonus & 4% 401k match

Relocation: Will assist; U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident required

This senior role supports in-house production and test for electro-mechanical products and PCBAs. You’ll lead root cause analysis, fix tough electrical issues on the floor, and drive continuous improvement in a stable, 39+ year Dallas manufacturer with a flat structure and quick decision-making.

Employer: T1 Energy Inc.

Location: Dallas/Wilmer, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance and reliability for a massive, 24/7 solar module plant with 1,500+ pieces of equipment and a team of 100+. You’ll own CMMS strategy, uptime, safety/LOTO programs, and maintenance KPIs in a fast-growing U.S. solar manufacturing operation.

Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex Company)

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly, hands-on role helping with cutting, grinding, sanding, and moving sheet metal and steel for power distribution equipment. Good fit if you like physical work, learning fabrication, and steady daytime hours.

Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection

Location: Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hotel operations by repairing and altering uniforms, linens, and guest items in a new luxury property on Knox Street. Great if you’re skilled with sewing machines and alterations and want a stable, behind-the-scenes role in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Dallas manufacturing is moving fast and new roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.