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Dallas
🏭 Dallas Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings at $120K+
2 days ago
Dallas manufacturing is buzzing right now, from high-tech solar to hands-on fabrication. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you like building real things and seeing the results.
Senior Manufacturing Engineer – PCBA & Test
- Employer: Riccione Resources, Inc.
- Location: North Dallas, TX (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120K–$160K + bonus & 4% 401k match
- Relocation: Will assist; U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident required
This senior role supports in-house production and test for electro-mechanical products and PCBAs. You’ll lead root cause analysis, fix tough electrical issues on the floor, and drive continuous improvement in a stable, 39+ year Dallas manufacturer with a flat structure and quick decision-making.
Senior Manager, G1 Manufacturing Maintenance
- Employer: T1 Energy Inc.
- Location: Dallas/Wilmer, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead maintenance and reliability for a massive, 24/7 solar module plant with 1,500+ pieces of equipment and a team of 100+. You’ll own CMMS strategy, uptime, safety/LOTO programs, and maintenance KPIs in a fast-growing U.S. solar manufacturing operation.
Shop Helper – Fabrication (1st Shift)
- Employer: Crown Technical Systems (a Flex Company)
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly, hands-on role helping with cutting, grinding, sanding, and moving sheet metal and steel for power distribution equipment. Good fit if you like physical work, learning fabrication, and steady daytime hours.
Tailor / Seamstress – Hotel Linens & Uniforms
- Employer: The Knox, Auberge Collection
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support hotel operations by repairing and altering uniforms, linens, and guest items in a new luxury property on Knox Street. Great if you’re skilled with sewing machines and alterations and want a stable, behind-the-scenes role in hospitality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Dallas manufacturing is moving fast and new roles pop up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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