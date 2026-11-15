Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (No. 16) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (No. 3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 2026. (David Richard-Imagn Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday night without Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden, or Jarrett Allen. Mavericks coach Dusty May would not use that lineup to explain the result.

Harden was listed for right elbow injury management, Allen for right knee management, and Peyton Watson for right hamstring management. Mitchell, Mobley, Sam Merrill, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Ernest Udeh Jr. were also inactive. Cleveland was playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 133-121 loss at Miami on Friday.

Cleveland started Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas, Jaylon Tyson, Mario Hezonja, and Thomas Bryant. The five starters scored 103 points. Proctor had a triple-double with career highs of 24 points and 10 assists to go with 11 rebounds, Hezonja scored a season-high 22, and Thomas scored a career-high 20.

May would not speculate on whether Cleveland’s lineup produced a mental letdown in his locker room.

“I don’t want to speak for what’s going on in their subconscious,” May said. “We’re not good enough to overcome anything other than showing up and giving our best effort.”

Dusty May Credits A Cleveland Cavaliers Team That Was Ready

Cleveland arrived from Miami and still won the second quarter 38-20. May began his postgame remarks by crediting the Cavaliers for how they handled the turnaround.

“Disappointing road performance by us as a group,” May explained. “We didn’t match their desire and determination to compete, and everyone in our travel party needs to be better. But hats off to Cleveland. Those guys got off a plane, and they were ready to compete at a high level.”

“And they threw the first punch, and then the second quarter, the shot making was impressive, and they were able to build a lead, and we were playing from behind the rest of the game,” May continued.

Hezonja signed with Cleveland this summer. He scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the third quarter, including a 26-foot 3-pointer one possession after Kyrie Irving cut the deficit to nine. May said Hezonja kept answering Dallas runs.

“I mean, those guys are really, really good one-on-one players,” May said. “I thought their guards did a nice job on the glass as well when they were undersized, and it seemed like Hezonja made several back-breaking shots. We’d make a run, and he would make a big play, and credit to him. I mean, he’s been obviously a big pickup for them.”

Caleb Martin Says Good Teams Stick To The Plan

Caleb Martin scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 8 rebounds. He said the injury report registers with players, and that it cannot change how a team plays.

“I’m sure naturally, I’m not gonna say it out loud and act like I’m sure none of us thought that for one second,” Martin said. “But that’s where the good teams are. That’s where great teams are great. That’s why good teams are good. It doesn’t matter who’s playing. They stick to the plan.”

“They come in and execute the game plan, no matter who’s playing,” Martin continued. “Even if there’s just players that are shifted, the mindset’s still the same. The concepts are still the same. The effort’s still the same, and that’s how, that’s the only way to be a good team.”

Dallas fell behind by 21 four times in the third quarter. Martin said the defensive standard Dallas showed in the second half has to hold regardless of the opponent.

“Everything. I think everything: our communication, the physicality, our pressure,” Martin explained. “We did a better job in the second half. But we got to do that. It’s got to be our identity, and we got to be consistent no matter who’s playing, no matter what’s going on in the game.”

Dallas fell to 7-6 with its second straight loss. Cleveland improved to 7-7. The Mavericks are on the second night of a back-to-back Sunday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, with tip-off at 5 p.m. CT.