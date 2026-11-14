Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (32) runs against Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2026. (Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — A day before hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys placed running back Tyler Goodson on injured reserve Saturday and activated defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve.

Dallas also signed tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat, the team announced. Running back Israel Abanikanda and cornerback Derion Kendrick were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Tyler Goodson Goes On IR As Israel Abanikanda Moves Up

Goodson hurt his knee in the second quarter of the Cowboys’ 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 8 and returned in the third quarter. He finished with a career-high 77 yards on 12 carries against the team he played for from 2023 to 2025.

The Cowboys described the knee injury as “significant” on Friday. Goodson will have to miss at least four games on injured reserve. Dallas signed him off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad Sept. 15.

On Monday, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Goodson and tight end Jake Fergusonwould both miss multiple weeks with knee injuries from the Colts game.

Schottenheimer said Friday that Abanikanda would back up Javonte Williams against the 49ers. Williams ran 20 times for 101 yards and the go-ahead touchdown against the Colts. Abanikanda has been with Dallas since Nov. 30, 2025, and has not played in a regular-season game since 2023 with the New York Jets.

Jonathan Bullard Back From Calf Injury As Dallas Cowboys Add Cornerback Depth

Bullard hurt his calf in the Cowboys’ Sept. 27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. He had three tackles and a half-sack in the first three games before going on injured reserve Sept. 30. Dallas opened his 21-day practice window Oct. 29.

Mitchell had been elevated from the practice squad for the Nov. 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals and again for the Nov. 8 game in Indianapolis.

Kendrick’s elevation is his second of the season. Cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland are both questionable with ankle injuries.

Porter, acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 1, missed the Colts game with the ankle injury. He was limited in practice Friday, when Bland was added to the injury report.

The Cowboys also downgraded rookie cornerback Devin Moore from questionable to out. Moore, a fourth-round pick from Florida, remains on injured reserve after Dallas opened his practice window Nov. 11. He went on injured reserve with a hip injury after training camp.

Kickoff Sunday is set for 3:25 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.