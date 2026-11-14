Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (No. 22) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (No. 45) and guard James Harden (No. 1) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Oct. 11, 2026. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Mavericks downgraded Max Christie to doubtful with a left ankle sprain on Saturday, hours before facing a Cleveland Cavaliers team that listed James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and two other starters as questionable for tonight’s game at Rocket Arena.

Dallas had listed Christie as questionable on Friday. He tweaked the ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 133-94 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves, eight days after right hip soreness kept him out of a Nov. 4 loss at the San Antonio Spurs.

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell Questionable As Cavaliers Close Back-To-Back

Cleveland had not filed its report by Friday evening. When it did, Harden (left lower leg/calf tightness), Mitchell (left knee contusion/injury management), Jarrett Allen (right knee injury management), and Peyton Watson (right hamstring injury management) were all listed as questionable for the second night of a back-to-back.

All four started Friday night against the Miami Heat, who won 133-121 at Kaseya Center to drop Cleveland to 6-7. Mitchell scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting, while Harden had 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists. Allen sat out Cleveland’s Nov. 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Evan Mobley missed the Miami game, his first absence of the season, and is out again with a left great toe sprain. Sam Merrill (right elbow injury management), who has played in 9 of Cleveland’s 13 games, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (low back stress reaction) are also out. Ernest Udeh Jr. is listed out with a G League two-way designation.

Three Dallas Mavericks Remain Out

Sergio De Larrea is out with a right knee sprain after missing eight straight games since he hurt the knee in the second quarter Oct. 26 at Miami. Tarik Biberović is out with right heel bursitis and has yet to make his regular-season debut. Dereck Lively II remains out following right foot surgery in December 2025 and has not played this season.

Morez Johnson Jr. is probable again with the left shin/tibia contusion that cost him Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers. He returned for Thursday’s game in Minneapolis. Caleb Martin, who missed the season’s first four games with a right thumb sprain, is available with a right thumb splint.

Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg are not listed on Dallas’ report. The Mavericks are 7-5 heading into the 6:30 p.m. CT game at Rocket Arena. KFAA-29 and MavsTV+ will carry the broadcast.