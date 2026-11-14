Don Nelson poses for a photo after receiving the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award during the first half of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 8, 2025. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

DALLAS — Tip-off for the Dallas Mavericks’ home game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Nov. 18, has moved to 7 p.m. CT, the team announced Saturday.

The game at American Airlines Center had been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. CT start, so the change moves it up 90 minutes. The team’s release did not give a reason for the new time.

Nellie Night Tribute To Don Nelson Set For Same Evening

Wednesday’s game is also Nellie Night, which the Mavericks are hosting to honor the life and legacy of Don Nelson. The Hall of Fame coach died Aug. 9 at age 86. He served as Dallas’ general manager and head coach from 1997 to 2005.

Plans for the night include special ceremonies and video tributes celebrating Nelson’s impact on the Mavericks organization, the Dallas community, and basketball. The first 10,000 ticketed fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Nellie-inspired deck of playing cards.

Mavericks players will wear special Nellie shirts during pregame warmups. The team will also donate $25,000 in Nelson’s name to the Humane Society of North Texas in honor of his love for animals.

Broadcast And Ticket Details For Golden State Warriors Game

The game will air exclusively on KFAA 29 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and across the MavsTV Network and MavsTV+. On radio, it will be on 105.3 The Fan and ZonaMX 99.1.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT tip-off are available at Mavs.com/Tickets.