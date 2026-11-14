New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray #5 controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton #8 during the second quarter at Chase Center on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Imagn Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed a trade sending New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray to the Phoenix Suns for guard Jalen Green.

Murray requested a trade from the Pelicans on Friday, and the team confirmed the request in a statement.

“Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

The request came less than two days after Murray suggested in posts on X that there was “sabotage” within the team.

Pelicans Would Get Green And $3.5 Million

In Favale’s proposal, the Pelicans would receive Green, a 2027 second-round pick and $3.5 million in cash, while Phoenix would receive Murray, a former All-Star in his third season with New Orleans.

Favale wrote that Green is nearly six years younger than Murray and has no Achilles injury in his past.

Favale argued that Green is the better shooter even though the two have identical career marks from 3-point range. He wrote that the deal would open more on-ball work for Jeremiah Fears, Zion Williamson and Derik Queen.

Favale wrote that Murray would give the Suns a playmaker beyond Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks.

“Murray isn’t the perfect solution,” Favale wrote. “His three-point efficiency has cratered since leaving Atlanta, and he’s attempting his fewest triples per 36 minutes since he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.”

“Green is younger,” Favale wrote. “But he’s a wild card and a below-average passer. Murray has the higher baseline and could cost Phoenix noticeably less if his unlikely incentives don’t cash.”

Murray And Green Stats

Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, Green is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Both players could use a change of scenery.

Murray, 30, has played for the Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Pelicans. He has career averages of 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the regular season and 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the playoffs.

Green, 24, has played for the Houston Rockets and Suns. He has career averages of 19.6 points per game in the regular season and 16.4 points per game in the playoffs.