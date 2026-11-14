San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (No. 6) spreads his arms in celebration as Dallas Cowboys players stand behind him. This archival photo is from the third quarter of the Cowboys’ Oct. 27, 2024, game against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have lost four straight games to the San Francisco 49ers, and co-owner and chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Friday the team wants to change that narrative when the 49ers visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Dallas last beat San Francisco 41-33 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Arlington. The 49ers won playoff games after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, then won in 2023 and 2024. San Francisco enters Sunday at 7-1. Dallas is 4-5.

Cowboys’ Four-Game Skid Against San Francisco 49ers

Jones, speaking on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation, compared the stretch to Dallas’ recent results against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s just one of those things where you’re snake bit. It’s not unlike the Cardinals,” Jones said. “For whatever the reason, things don’t come together, and you don’t get a W for a period of time. It’s certainly frustrating, but at the same time, with the 49ers, you have to have a lot of respect for them, and you do have to play at a high level.”

“It’s just you got to play at a very high level,” Jones added. “I give Coach Shanahan credit. He always has his teams prepared, and they’ve been able to get the W. We want to change that narrative on Sunday.”

Alvin Harper And The 1992 NFC Championship Game

The 1992 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 17, 1993, at Candlestick Park sent Dallas to its first Super Bowl in 14 years. With San Francisco within 24-20 in the fourth quarter, Troy Aikman hit Alvin Harper for a 70-yard gain that set up the clinching touchdown in a 30-20 win. The Cowboys won Super Bowls after the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons.

Jones tied those championships to the wins over San Francisco.

“The biggest one of all was our first Super Bowl,” Jones said. “Harper catching the ball across the middle, and as Michael says, he was yelling, ‘You got my ball!’ And as he’s running down the field laughing. That obviously set the tone for that era of players with Troy and Michael and Emmitt, and of course Alvin Harper making that big play.”

“We were winning more than we were losing from those guys at that point,” Jones added. “And we were able to get three championships out of that run, so that sticks with me the most, probably because of the world championships we were able to get by winning big games against the 49ers.”

Kickoff Sunday is 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.