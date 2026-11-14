Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones laughs while talking with a man wearing a Cowboys lanyard on the field. The photo was taken before the Cowboys’ Nov. 1, 2026, game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys made no trades before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT NFL trade deadline, and co-owner and chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Friday the team never found a deal that fit both this season and the future.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation two days before Dallas, 4-5, hosts the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys Make No Moves At The Deadline

A later deadline, falling after Sunday’s game against San Francisco, would not have changed the approach, Jones said.

“I think if we seen the right situation for us that we felt like would have improved our team, made sense for today and the future, then we certainly would have looked at it this last week,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t have been opposed to it, but at the same time, we never saw anything that made any sense.”

One of the hosts cited reports that no team called Dallas about trading wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing on the franchise tag. Jones said that did not surprise him.

“They know we like our football team. We have resolve that we can get back in this thing,” Jones explained. “There’s a lot of football left to be played, and I think we can certainly get back in this, and I think a lot of people know what we think of George and what we think when we do have CeeDee and George out there with Dak, and what we have in terms of our offense, strength of our offensive line, and certainly Javonte.”

Offensive Line And Interior Defensive Line

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones called the offensive line one of the team’s strengths earlier that day on the station’s morning show, according to the hosts. Stephen Jones said Broderick Jones and T.J. Bass give Dallas a good group behind the starters, though the line has been inconsistent at times, like the rest of the offense.

“I would agree with Jerry. I think it’s one of the strong points on our football team,” Jones said. “I love the fact that the other place that give us a big plus is the interior defensive line. I think that’s one of the strong points on this team and one of the stronger interior defensive fronts in the NFL.”

Dallas traded for defensive tackles Kenny Clark in August 2025 and Quinnen Williams at last year’s deadline.