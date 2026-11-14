Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (No. 3) cuts upfield with the football as a Green Bay Packers defender closes in near the sideline. The photo was taken during the Cowboys’ Oct. 18, 2026, game against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Two days before the San Francisco 49ers visit AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys cleared wide receiver George Pickens to play. Pickens, who sat out the Nov. 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, came off the injury report Friday in the team’s daily update.

Cowboys co-owner and chief operating officer Stephen Jones discussed several injured players the same day on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation.

Pickens still had to get through Saturday’s practice when Jones spoke, and the receiver had looked good all week.

“I think George has had a nice week,” Jones said. “Still, we’ve got to get through tomorrow and get going. But I think he’s ready to go. He’s looked great, and hopefully that’ll translate into something really positive for us.”

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also came off the injury report Friday, and returner KaVontae Turpin was cleared after missing three games with a rib injury. Cornerback DaRon Bland was added to the report as questionable with an ankle injury.

Joey Porter Jr. Limited And Questionable

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was limited in practice Friday and is officially questionable with an ankle injury. Dallas traded for Porter days before his Cowboys debut Oct. 4 at Houston, and he has dealt with the ankle since that game.

Friday was Porter’s first day back on the practice field, according to Jones.

“He had a really good day today, his first day, and really did everything that was asked of him,” Jones said. “We’ll certainly go through it again tomorrow and see where we sit. But feeling optimistic about it.”

Jalen Thompson Out Against San Francisco

Safety Jalen Thompson remains on injured reserve with the hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 27. Dallas placed him on IR three days later.

The Cowboys expected a long recovery when Thompson got hurt, Jones said, and he did not set a return date.

“He’s making progress. I think it’s really week to week now,” Jones said. “He’s made a lot of progress. We knew it was going to take some time, and I think he’ll be certainly in play for next week, and we’ll just see what the week brings. There’s no question he won’t play this week, but certainly will be in play starting next week.”

Sunday’s game against San Francisco opens a three-game homestand for Dallas.