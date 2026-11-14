Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (No. 19) reaches the ball forward as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 1) pushes him out of bounds in front of the Cowboys bench area. The play came during Dallas’ Nov. 8, 2026, game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

FRISCO, Texas — In September, the Dallas Cowboys gave wide receiver Ryan Flournoy a one-year extension that runs through the 2027 season. On Friday, co-owner and chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the unsettled contract future of George Pickens was part of that decision.

Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation two days before Dallas hosts the San Francisco 49ers. Flournoy was on track to become a restricted free agent in 2027 before the extension, according to the team’s Sept. 11 report.

Ryan Flournoy Extension Avoided A 2027 Tender

Flournoy, a sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State in 2024, was waived at the 2025 roster cutdown and returned to the practice squad. In Week 5 last season, he caught 6 passes for 114 yards in a win over the New York Jets.

Flournoy has stepped up for two seasons whenever one of the Cowboys’ top receivers was out, Jones said.

“I think he’s definitely got the upside,” Jones said. “That’s why we wanted to go ahead and tie him up for next year, and not get into the restrictions of what we tender him and what goes into all that, and knowing that we were going to have a situation with George that we’re unsure about as we move forward and what that’s going to entail.”

“So Ryan’s just been outstanding, and as you said, for two years now he’s stepped up,” Jones continued. “When we’re missing one of our top guys, he certainly filled in and certainly made big plays when all three of them are on the field. He’s just a great guy to have on this football team, and I do think he’s got the upside to be a number two. No question.”

George Pickens Playing 2026 On Franchise Tag

Pickens signed his franchise tag in April, a week after Jones said the Cowboys would not negotiate a long-term deal with him this year, according to the team. He is playing the 2026 season on that tag.

With Pickens out against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 8, Flournoy caught 2 passes for 53 yards in the 27-23 win, including a 46-yard reception in the fourth quarter.