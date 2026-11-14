Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (No. 45) speaks to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (No. 13) after the game at Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 13, 2026. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

MIAMI — Donovan Mitchell said he would prefer the league cancel Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after the Cleveland Cavaliers spent an extra night in Miami, though a source told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor early Saturday that the game was still planned as scheduled.

The NBA’s game page still has the game at Rocket Arena with a 6:30 p.m. CT tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers Spent Extra Night In Miami Waiting On New Pilot

Cleveland lost 133-121 to the Miami Heat on Friday night. The team could not secure a new pilot until Saturday, which kept the Cavaliers in Miami overnight even after the FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop Friday evening, Fedor reported in a story he also shared on X.

The Cavaliers had expected to leave Miami after the game. Fedor reported they were able to get rooms at the same hotel for another night.

The FAA said it ordered the nationwide stop after “communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” according to its Friday statement.

The revised plan calls for the team to board a bus at 7 a.m. CT Saturday and take off for Cleveland at 8 a.m. CT, according to Fedor.

Donovan Mitchell Prefers Cancellation But Says Cavaliers Will Play If Told

Mitchell described a back-to-back that would require a roughly three-hour flight home on game day. Fedor asked whether he would prefer the league call off Saturday’s game.

“Me, personally, yeah for sure,” Mitchell said.

The decision belongs to the league. “But if they say we have to play then we have to play,” Mitchell said.

Of the team’s overnight stay, Mitchell said, “This is unprecedented.”

Dallas Mavericks Reached Cleveland After 133-94 Loss To Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Sports Journal confirmed Friday night that the Mavericks had reached Cleveland without issue.

The Mavericks opened their three-game road trip Thursday with a 133-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The loss ended a three-game winning streak and dropped Dallas to 7-5.

Dallas was within 43-42 with 6:53 left in the second quarter. By the end of the third, Minnesota led 103-69. Mavericks coach Dusty May pointed to that stretch.

“The most disappointing, just the way we responded to the runs, it was probably the thing that was most disappointing,” May said.

Minnesota scored 74 points in the paint to Dallas’ 42. Dallas also committed 19 turnovers, which the Timberwolves turned into 25 points. Walter Clayton Jr. had five of them, including two backcourt violations in the fourth quarter.

“We just, we weren’t very crisp,” May explained.

Naji Marshall put the loss on the Mavericks themselves.

“I think it’s just us. I don’t think we was connected tonight,” Marshall said. “I don’t think we followed the game plan well tonight. Coach put a very good game plan together for us, and I think we let that slip.”

“So those are good players over there. They got some guys over there who do their thing,” Marshall continued. “So it’s our job to stay connected and prevent stuff like that from happening.”

Zaccharie Risacherscored 22 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter. He made 4 of Dallas’ 13 3-pointers on a night the Mavericks went 13-of-48 from deep.

Dallas has a back-to-back of its own. The Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.