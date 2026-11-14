American Airlines planes at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. This is an archival file photo and does not show the Nov. 13, 2026, FAA ground stop or a Mavericks flight. (Zach Wichter/USA TODAY; USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Dallas Sports Journal has confirmed the Dallas Mavericks reached Cleveland without issue ahead of Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which the NBA lists for a 6:30 p.m. CT tip-off at Rocket Arena.

Their game is part of a DFW pro sports weekend that also includes the Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas Trinity FC, coming after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded departures nationwide Friday afternoon.

FAA Lifts Ground Stop Friday Evening After Communication Issues

In a statement, the FAA said it issued the ground stop for all U.S. airports after communication issues affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

The Associated Press and Axios reported Friday evening that the stop had been lifted. The FAA and the White House said the issue appeared to stem from a telecommunication outage, CBS News reported.

Dallas Cowboys And Dallas Stars Host Weekend Games While Dallas Trinity FC Plays At Tampa Bay

Two of those games are at home. The Stars host the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center on Saturday night, with puck drop at 7 p.m. CT. On Sunday, the Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium in a Week 10 game set for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on Fox, per the NFL schedule.

The 49ers plan to travel Saturday for that game, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported Friday, citing Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Trinity FC visits Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, the club said. Dallas Sports Journal has not confirmed travel details for the Sabres or Trinity FC.