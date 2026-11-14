Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, No. 5, runs the bases on his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 27, 2026. (Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

MLB Network analyst Jake Peavy said Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager could win an MVP award in the New York Yankees’ ballpark if he is healthy, according to the network’s caption on a studio segment it posted Friday.

The host, who is not named in the post, opened the segment by raising the notion that Texas could part with veterans Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi to reallocate payroll. The host also cited MLB Network insider Jon Heyman and others who have speculated that Seager would be a fit in New York.

What Jake Peavy Said About Corey Seager And The Yankees

Peavy said any deal for one of the Rangers’ veterans would have to involve the player, calling it “a three-way decision.” If Seager, deGrom, and Eovaldi were on the free-agent market, he said, “they would command every bit of everyone’s attention.”

He put Seager in a separate category from the two pitchers.

“Corey Seager is a difference maker,” Peavy said.

Peavy pointed to 2023, when Seager helped Texas win the World Series. Seager was named World Series MVP that fall, the second time he won the award.

When the host raised New York, Peavy turned to how Seager would fit at the plate in the Bronx.

“You put him in that ballpark, left-handed,” Peavy explained.

What Remains Unconfirmed About A Seager Deal

Neither the host nor Peavy described an offer from the Yankees or trade talks between the two clubs. The segment did not address whether Seager would approve a move.

Seager holds 10-and-5 rights, which allow him to veto any trade.

Seager made two trips to the injured list in 2026 with low back inflammation. On Oct. 6, he had surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The Rangers said he is expected to make a full recovery in time to begin his normal offseason work.