Dallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (No. 34) warms up before the game against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 9, 2026. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

DALLAS — Ham and cheese, with nothing added, is the go-to sandwich for Dallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama, he said Friday on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece.

The interview came the morning after Thursday’s 133-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. One of the hosts, who said earlier in the segment that he would get over a night like that with a nice sandwich, came back to the idea later with Aldama.

“Ham and cheese sandwich. That’s my go-to. That’s very typical in Spain,” Aldama said. “So, yeah, if there was a sandwich, I mean, I don’t think there’s a sandwich that can change what happened yesterday or make me feel any better about it. But that would be one for sure.”

Santi Aldama Keeps His Ham And Cheese Plain

Condiments came up next in the segment. One of the hosts wanted to know whether Aldama dresses up the sandwich or keeps it simple.

“No, keep it simple. I’m a very simple, like, traditional guy,” Aldama explained. “So if you add more stuff, I don’t like it.”

The bread can be anything, Aldama said, as long as it is “plain ham and cheese.” One of the hosts said people tell him he has the palate of a five-year-old because he sticks to meat and cheese with no sauces, and Aldama said he has felt misunderstood in that sense his whole life.

“It’s not something I’m embarrassed of. I’m just a very traditional guy,” Aldama said. “When I pick a restaurant and I go back to the same restaurant, I’m ordering the same stuff if it was good. So that’s just the way I am, though. Just old habits.”

Aldama Sticks With Steak And Fries When Plates Are Not Shared

The conversation moved to dinner companions who order something new and end up disappointed. Aldama respects people who want to try new dishes, and he loves it when a table shares.

“But if there’s a moment where everybody has their own plate, I’m sticking to myself,” Aldama said. “And some people are bothered by that. They’re like, ‘Hey, you’ve been here five times. Why do you keep ordering the same stuff? Don’t you want to try anything else?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I want to if we share.’”

“But if I had to make that decision for myself, yeah, I know I’m going home happy if I get the steak and fries,” Aldama continued. “So I’m not gonna get something else because there’s a chance I don’t go home as happy, or I’m just thinking about what I should have done.”

Dallas plays the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Rocket Arena, with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CT.