Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, No. 33, celebrates with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, No. 89, after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 8, 2026. (Robert Goddin-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams said Friday that the team has to stop talking about what it believes and prove it, two days before Dallas hosts the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Williams made the comments in video the Cowboys posted Friday from a running backs availability. Dallas is 4-5 after a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 8. Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:08 left in that game and finished with 101 yards on 20 carries.

Stacking wins is how Williams sees the belief inside the locker room getting reinforced.

“Definitely. We can’t just keep talking about it,” Williams said. “We got to go out and actually prove it. I mean, a lot of teams that we beat, people don’t really respect us for that. So, I mean, playing against a team like this, this will definitely give us a little bit more respect.”

San Francisco won the last meeting between the teams, 30-24 on Oct. 27, 2024.

Javonte Williams Expects The San Francisco 49ers Game To Be Won Up Front

Dallas ran for 179 yards at Indianapolis. Tyler Goodson ran 12 times for a career-high 77 yards in that game but injured his knee, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Goodson will miss multiple weeks.

Starting fast and communicating were the focus of the practice week against San Francisco, Williams said.

“Very talented defense. We just know it’s gonna come down to the trenches,” Williams explained. “So starting fast, making sure we communicate, get the run game going, and try to keep the pass game balanced.”

Williams On The NFC East Race

The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. The Giants still lead the NFC East at 5-3-1, with Dallas a game and a half back and Washington at 3-5-1.

“That was huge for us, but we can’t worry about what other teams are doing,” Williams said. “We just got to focus on ourselves and focus on who we got coming up because, I mean, every team in the NFL is good. We all got good players, so you can’t sleep on anybody.”

Williams said he feels good about where the offense is and where the team is, and he pointed to the connectedness in the locker room.

“I feel like we just got to keep building on it and make sure that we doing what we’re supposed to do on and off the field,” Williams said.

Kickoff Sunday is 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX. The game opens a three-game homestand that continues against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 22 and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.