Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens carries the ball during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2026. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

FRISCO, Texas — George Pickens told reporters Friday that he expects to play Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers, according to posts on X from Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

Pickens sat out the 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 8 with a hamstring injury. Watkins’ first post carried his answer on whether he will be back for San Francisco.

“You gonna see me out there,” Pickens said. “You got to turn the TV screen on.”

A second post carried his answer on whether this is the best he has felt in a while.

Pickens said that “when you turn that TV on, get some food make sure if you have a wife or girlfriend, make sure you hug her, love her and when you turn the TV on, you should see me.”

George Pickens’ Hamstring Timeline

Dallas ruled Pickens out before kickoff in Indianapolis, the first game he has missed this season. This week, the team’s official injury report listed him as limited Wednesday and Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, that report showed no Friday entry or game status for any Cowboys player.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimersaid earlier Friday that Pickens moved well in Thursday’s practice and that he wanted to see the same in Friday’s session.

Other Dallas Cowboys Pass Catchers On The Injury Report

Pickens has 39 catches for 533 yards and 2 touchdowns in eight games. Without him in Indianapolis, CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 195 yards and 1 touchdown.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Schottenheimer said Ferguson will miss multiple weeks. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was limited both days with a ribs injury.

At 4-5, Dallas hosts a San Francisco team that holds the NFC’s best record at 7-1. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Fox carrying the game.