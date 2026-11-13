New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray #5 controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton #8 during the second quarter at Chase Center on November 9, 2026. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Imagn Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray wants to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans and will not play for the franchise again, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns are one team interested in trading for Murray, sources told Dallas Sports Journal’s Grant Afseth.

Murray is making $32.8 million this season. He has a player option worth $30.8 million for next season.

“Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded,” the Pelicans said in a statement. “We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

A one-time All-Star, Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season while shooting 43.1% from the field, 29.6% from beyond the arc and 92.6% from the free-throw line.

The Pelicans are 4-8. They are in 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

New Orleans acquired Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in June 2024. The Pelicans traded two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr. and E.J. Liddell to the Hawks for Murray, who tore his right Achilles tendon during the 2024-25 season.

Murray, 30, has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Hawks and Pelicans. He has career averages of 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the regular season and 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the playoffs.